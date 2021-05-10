The Green Bond Impact Report 2020: Nobina reports environmental benefits from its green bond

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2019, Nobina issued a green bond for SEK 500 million - the first in the Nordic region linked to the public transport sector. In March 2021, Nobina also successfully issued additional bonds of SEK 200 million within the framework of its existing green bond loan. The recently published 2020 report shows that the green financing has led to reduced emissions of 8,127 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents in the second year.

At the publication date, the green bus bond had financed some 54 fully electric buses and 97 buses that run completely on fossil-free fuel. In addition to these, Nobina has also ordered an additional 28 electric buses that are awaiting delivery and that will be financed by the additional tap issue from March 2021 and thus contribute to even greater environmental benefits in the future.

In 2020 alone, emissions were reduced by 8,127 carbon dioxide equivalents compared with buses that run on fossil fuels, corresponding to the annual emissions of 3,400 passenger cars. At the same time - and possibly the greatest effect - 6 million fossil-free trips were taken on the 151 buses financed through the green bond.

"This is a clear proof of how the business sector and green financing can accelerate the transformation of society and help us achieve 100% fossil-free public transportation in the Nordic region more quickly. But it is also a very clear and tangible example of how sustainability is an integral part of our strategy, and how public transportation meets both societal goals and several of the major future challenges of our day," says Magnus Rosén, President and CEO of Nobina AB.

The green bond framework was reviewed ahead of the initial issue by the independent climate and environmental research institute Cicero, which awarded Nobina the highest "Dark Green" rating.

Green Bond Impact Report 2020

Nobina's sustainability strategy and work in the Sustainability Report 2020/2021

