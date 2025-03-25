Nobina initiates strategic partnership with STABL Energy for battery storage

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public transportation has been at the forefront of societal electrification, and Nobina has rapidly transitioned from operating just a handful of electric buses to managing a fleet of over 1 000. This transformation marks a significant step in climate action while positioning these batteries as strategic assets for energy storage and the circular economy, enabling critical minerals and metals to be reused. In partnership with STABL Energy, Nobina is embarking on a strategic collaboration to repurpose bus batteries for energy storage systems.

The partnership aims to develop sustainable and resource-efficient solutions, whereby decommissioned batteries from electric buses can be reused in stationary energy storage systems. This circular approach not only extends the lifecycle of batteries and critical minerals but also enhances energy security by providing redundancy in case of power disruptions, balancing energy peaks, and enabling better electricity pricing throughout the day.

Following successful pilot projects, the long-term objective is to integrate battery storage solutions at Nobina's depots in line with the replacement cycle of bus batteries.

"We are proud of this partnership, pioneering new solutions that can impact the entire industry and society. This sustainability initiative not only enhances our operational resilience and reduces energy costs but also minimizes Europe's dependence on critical minerals and helps stabilize local power grids - a truly circular and sustainable approach," says Petra Hammarin, Business Development Director at Nobina.

"Society's preparedness and the resilience of public transportation have become increasingly important, particularly as electrification increases systemic vulnerability. Battery storage systems using decommissioned bus batteries could be a vital component for both competitiveness and sustainability," Petra Hammarin continues.

"We see great potential for Nobina to extend the lifespan of batteries through stationary storage applications when they are no longer suitable for vehicle use. This provides a resource-efficient alternative to premature and expensive recycling, which removes batteries from the cycle far too early," says Dr. Nam Truong, CEO & Co-Founder of STABL Energy.

"Together, we can pioneer new standards for e-fleet operators across Europe and drive the energy transition forward. The resource-efficient use of batteries is also of immense strategic importance for Europe from a geopolitical perspective, as it strengthens the circular economy and reduces dependency on raw materials," Truong adds.

Electric buses require substantial investments. Battery storage systems utilizing decommissioned bus batteries can help offset investment costs by giving batteries a second life instead of recycling, thereby contributing to new business opportunities and enhancing competitiveness. Additionally, this approach can significantly reduce the carbon footprint throughout the battery lifecycle. Currently, Nobina estimates an installed battery capacity exceeding 500 MWh across its fleet.

For further information, please contact:

David Erixon, Head of Media Relations

david.erixon@nobina.se +46 72 967 02 84

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nobina-ab/r/nobina-initiates-strategic-partnership-with-stabl-energy-for-battery-storage,c4123176

The following files are available for download: