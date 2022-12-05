The Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market is Predicted to Surge at a CAGR of 6.92% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The sleep apnea diagnostic devices market is anticipated to propel due to the factors such as the rising prevalence of sleep apnea diseases worldwide as a result of unhealthy lifestyles and excess body weight, the growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, among others.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, sleep apnea diagnostic devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key sleep apnea diagnostic devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global sleep apnea diagnostic devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global sleep apnea diagnostic devices market during the forecast period. Key sleep apnea diagnostic devices companies such as Natus Medical Incorporated., SOMNOmedicsGmbH, Compumedics Limited, ZOLL Itamar Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Vyaire., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, ResMed, Resonea, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical), Hemodiaz Life Sciences Private Limited., ActiGraph, LLC., Advin Health Care, Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd (RMS), Allengers, EB Neuro S.p.A. , and several others are currently dominating the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market.

, and several others are currently dominating the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market. In November 2022 , Philips Respironics provided an update on MDRs submitted in connection with the voluntary recall notification and field safety notice for specific ASX-listed CPAP, BiPAP, and mechanical ventilator devices. ResApp Health has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for SleepCheckRx, its mobile sleep apnea screening app.

provided an update on MDRs submitted in connection with the voluntary recall notification and field safety notice for specific ASX-listed CPAP, BiPAP, and mechanical ventilator devices. ResApp Health has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for SleepCheckRx, its mobile sleep apnea screening app. In October 2022 , Acurable raised €11 million to expand its at-home sleep apnea testing device globally.

raised €11 million to expand its at-home sleep apnea testing device globally. In May 2022 , RemSleep Holdings Inc , a medical device manufacturer dedicated to permanently changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients, announced that the company has responded to the Additional Information request pertaining to their current 510(k) application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its patented DeltaWave device, a nasal mask CPAP interface.

, a medical device manufacturer dedicated to permanently changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients, announced that the company has responded to the Additional Information request pertaining to their current 510(k) application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its patented DeltaWave device, a nasal mask CPAP interface. In November 2021 , Acurable , UK medical device firm has earned FDA 510(k) clearance for its AcuPebble SA100 home sleep apnea testing device. The small, wearable device provides automated, remote home testing for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

, UK medical device firm has earned FDA 510(k) clearance for its AcuPebble SA100 home sleep apnea testing device. The small, wearable device provides automated, remote home testing for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). In September 2021 , Asahi Kasei unit ZOLL Medical entered a definitive agreement to acquire medical device and digital health company Itamar Medical for nearly $538m .

unit ZOLL Medical entered a definitive agreement to acquire medical device and digital health company Itamar Medical for nearly . In June 2021 , Somnoware, one of the leading player in digital sleep and respiratory health management, announced its collaboration with Itamar Medical, another leading Israeli sleep apnea company. The company announced the integration of the WatchPAT One device with its Sleep Device Interface (SDI) that provides manufacturer independent, browser-based interface for diagnostic device operations.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Report

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Overview

Sleep apnea diagnostic devices are medical devices that are used to determine whether a patient has sleep apnea. These devices track the movement of brain signals or monitor respiration of a patient. Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleeping disorder in which an individual's breathing pattern exhibits an abnormal pattern. Untreated sleep apnea causes interrupted breathing during sleep due to a lack of oxygen supply to the brain and the rest of the body. This condition is more common in the elderly and people with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and others. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most common type of sleep apnea worldwide, and early detection and use of therapeutic devices are critical for prevention.

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global sleep apnea diagnostic devices market. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea diseases in the region as a result of unhealthy lifestyles and excess body weight, as well as the rising prevalence of comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases in North America, will drive demand for the devices, resulting in an increase in the overall sleep apnea diagnostic devices market growth. Furthermore, rising awareness of sleep apnea symptoms in North America is expected to boost the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market, get a snapshot of the report Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Outlook

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Dynamics

The sleep apnea diagnostic devices market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The global rise in obesity prevalence due to unhealthy eating and sedentary lifestyles is expected to boost the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will drive demand for sleep apnea diagnostic devices.

However, high device costs and limited reimbursement for devices may stymie the growth of the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market.

Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market, as patients have delayed hospitalization and elective surgeries. In comparison to coronavirus patients, hospital admissions for chronic disorders were not prioritized. Some medical device production was halted due to strict lockdown regulations. As a result, the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market declined. However, with the return of normalcy and the vaccination of the masses, the market is regaining momentum as the number of surgeries increases. Furthermore, the pandemic is thought to have increased sedentary behavior, obesity prevalence, and overweight globally. This could lead to an increase in the demand for sleep apnea diagnostic devices in the future.

Get a sneak peek of the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market @Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 6.92 % Projected Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 7.30 Billion Key Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Companies Natus Medical Incorporated., SOMNOmedicsGmbH, Compumedics Limited, ZOLL Itamar Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Vyaire., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, ResMed, Resonea, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Smiths Group Plc. (Smiths Medical), Hemodiaz Life Sciences Private Limited., ActiGraph, LLC., Advin Health Care, Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd (RMS), Allengers, EB Neuro S.p.A., among others

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Assessment

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Polysomnography Device (PSG), Sleep Apnea Screening Device, Actigraphy Monitoring Device, Respiratory Polygraph, and Oximeter

Polysomnography Device (PSG), Sleep Apnea Screening Device, Actigraphy Monitoring Device, Respiratory Polygraph, and Oximeter

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Setting , and Sleep Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics, , and Sleep Laboratories

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which key players in the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market 7 Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market will grow by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key obstructive sleep apnea companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Apnimed, among others.

Sleep Apnea Implants Market

Sleep Apnea Implants Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sleep apnea implants companies, including Medtronic, Siesta Medical, Inspire Medical Systems, among others.

Narcolepsy Market

Narcolepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key narcolepsy companies, including Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Ono Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Reset Therapeutics, among others.

Sleep Apnea Market

Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key sleep apnea companies, including Apnimed, Therapix Biosciences, Eisai, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Obesity Market

Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key hypothalamic obesity companies, including Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, among others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key chronic obstructive pulmonary disease companies, including United Therapeutics, Verona Pharma PLC, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Types of Sleep Disorders

Narcolepsy Treatment Market

Sleep Tech Devices for Sleeping Disorders

Increasing COPD Prevalence

Obesity: A Global Concern

Weight Loss and Obesity Market

Obesity Treatment Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP