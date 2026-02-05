Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Outlook Highlights Rising Demand and Expanding Treatment Landscape Throughout the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the primary sclerosing cholangitis market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period (2025–2034), driven by the launch of emerging therapies such as LB-P8 (LISCure Biosciences), Volixibat (Mirum Pharmaceuticals), IQIRVO (Elafibranor) (Ipsen), Nebokitug (Chemomab Therapeutics), and others, and healthcare spending in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, primary sclerosing cholangitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Summary

The total primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of primary sclerosing cholangitis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were found to be 90K .

Leading primary sclerosing cholangitis companies, such as LISCure Biosciences, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others, are developing new primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment drugs that can be available in the primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment drugs that can be available in the primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the coming years. The promising primary sclerosing cholangitis therapies in clinical trials include LB-P8, Volixibat, IQIRVO (Elafibranor), Nebokitug, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

Rising PSC Prevalence: PSC incidence is increasing alongside related conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, liver failure, and bile duct cancer. This boosts demand for diagnostics and therapies, with prevalence estimates as high as 16.2 per 100,000 in high-incidence regions.

PSC incidence is increasing alongside related conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, liver failure, and bile duct cancer. This boosts demand for diagnostics and therapies, with prevalence estimates as high as 16.2 per 100,000 in high-incidence regions. Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities: Advancements in non-invasive imaging and biomarker technologies (e.g., MRCP, ERCP, cholangiography, and emerging serological tests) are improving early detection.

Advancements in non-invasive imaging and biomarker technologies (e.g., MRCP, ERCP, cholangiography, and emerging serological tests) are improving early detection. Emerging PSC Therapeutic Candidates in Development: Promising candidates such as LB-P8 (LISCure Biosciences), Volixibat (Mirum Pharmaceuticals), IQIRVO (Elafibranor) (Ipsen), Nebokitug (Chemomab Therapeutics), and others reflect growing efforts to target both the molecular and symptomatic aspects of the disease.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Analysis

The management of primary sclerosing cholangitis remains challenging due to the absence of an established curative therapy.

Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) has been widely studied as a potential treatment; however, clinical guidelines provide conflicting recommendations regarding its use.

Multiple pharmacologic therapies, including prednisolone, budesonide, colchicine, penicillamine, azathioprine, tacrolimus, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, and anti–tumor necrosis factor agents, have been evaluated without demonstrating proven clinical benefit in PSC.

, have been evaluated without demonstrating proven clinical benefit in PSC. For patients with dominant biliary strictures, defined as narrowing of less than 1.5 mm in the common bile duct or less than 1.0 mm in the hepatic ducts, who present with pruritus or cholangitis, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) with balloon dilation is recommended to relieve symptoms.

Surgical management options for PSC include biliary reconstructive procedures such as choledochoduodenostomy and choledochojejunostomy to improve bile drainage.

The PSC market remains largely untapped due to the lack of approved disease-modifying therapies.

Current treatment strategies are primarily symptomatic and have limited impact on disease progression, underscoring a substantial unmet medical need.

Pharmaceutical development in PSC has been constrained by the disease's rarity, complex pathophysiology, and lack of validated biomarkers for clinical and regulatory advancement.

Despite these challenges, the increasing prevalence of disease, orphan drug incentives, and high unmet demand create significant opportunities for innovation.

Overall, PSC represents a low-competition, high-value niche where targeted investment and novel therapeutics could transform patient outcomes and unlock a largely unexplored market.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Competitive Landscape

Some of the PSC therapies in the pipeline include LB-P8 (LISCure Biosciences), Volixibat (Mirum Pharmaceuticals), IQIRVO (Elafibranor) (Ipsen), Nebokitug (Chemomab Therapeutics), and others.

LISCure Biosciences' LB-P8 is an orally administered, once-daily live biotherapeutic consisting of a single microbial strain designed to modulate fibrosis and inflammation via the gut–liver axis. Its anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activity has been demonstrated across multiple preclinical models, including primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Mirum Pharmaceuticals' Volixibat is an oral, minimally absorbed inhibitor of the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) that reduces bile acid levels by preventing their intestinal reabsorption, thereby lowering systemic and hepatic bile acid exposure. The compound is currently being evaluated in the Phase IIb VISTAS trial for PSC. In 2024, the study met its prespecified efficacy and safety criteria at a blinded interim analysis for dose selection, highlighting its encouraging clinical potential. No new safety signals were observed, with diarrhea as the most common mild-to-moderate adverse event.

Ipsen's Elafibranor is an oral agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPAR) α and δ. Activation of these receptors reduces bile acid toxicity and improves cholestasis by regulating bile acid synthesis, detoxification, and transporter expression. In addition, activation of PPARα and PPARδ confers anti-inflammatory effects through multiple signaling pathways.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the primary sclerosing cholangitis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the primary sclerosing cholangitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market

In December 2025, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. reported that findings from its Phase 2 SPRING study evaluating nebokitug in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) have been published in the latest issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

In December 2025, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. reported that findings from its Phase 2 SPRING study evaluating nebokitug in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) have been published in the latest issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology. In September 2025, Mirum Pharmaceuticals completed enrollment in the Phase IIb VISTAS trial evaluating volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, for cholestatic pruritus in PSC. The study met its pre-specified efficacy and safety thresholds at the 2024 interim analysis, with topline results expected in Q2 2026.

completed enrollment in the Phase IIb VISTAS trial evaluating volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, for cholestatic pruritus in PSC. The study met its pre-specified efficacy and safety thresholds at the 2024 interim analysis, with topline results expected in Q2 2026. In April 2025, late-breaking data demonstrated that elafibranor demonstrated dose-dependent efficacy and a favorable safety profile over 12 weeks in patients with PSC, a rare liver disease with no approved treatments.

What is Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis?

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a rare, chronic liver disease characterized by ongoing inflammation, fibrosis, and progressive narrowing of the bile ducts inside and outside the liver. This leads to impaired bile flow (cholestasis), causing bile to accumulate in the liver and gradually resulting in liver damage, cirrhosis, and eventually liver failure in some patients. PSC is strongly associated with inflammatory bowel disease, particularly ulcerative colitis, and often affects younger to middle-aged adults. The disease course is variable and unpredictable, with patients at increased risk of complications such as recurrent cholangitis, cholangiocarcinoma, and colorectal cancer. Currently, there is no curative medical therapy for PSC, and liver transplantation remains the only definitive treatment for advanced disease.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The primary sclerosing cholangitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current primary sclerosing cholangitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. PSC affects men about twice as often as women. Although it can occur at any age, it most commonly develops in middle-aged adults.

The primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of PSC

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSC

Gender-specific Cases of PSC

Comorbidity-specific Cases of PSC

Treated Cases of PSC

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of PSC, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSC, Gender-specific Cases of PSC, Comorbidity-specific Cases of PSC, and Treated Cases of PSC Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies LISCure Biosciences, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies LB-P8, Volixibat, IQIRVO (Elafibranor), Nebokitug, and others

Scope of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis current marketed and emerging therapies Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Key Insights 2 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report Introduction 3 PSC Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC by Therapies in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC by Therapies in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Clinical Manifestations 7.3 Causes and Risk Factors 7.4 Pathophysiology 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSC in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of PSC 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSC 8.4.3 Gender-specific Cases of PSC 8.4.4 Comorbidity-specific Cases of PSC 8.4.5 Treated Cases of PSC 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Patient Journey 10 Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 LB-P8: LISCure Biosciences 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Development Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals 10.4 IQIRVO (Elafibranor): Ipsen To be Continued in Report…. 11 PSC Market: Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Forecast Assumptions 11.3 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Outlook 11.4 Attribute Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of PSC in the 7MM 11.6 Total Market Size of PSC by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The United States Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of PSC in the US 11.7.2 Market Size of PSC by Therapies in the US 11.8 EU4 and the UK Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size 11.9 Japan Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size 12 KOL Opinion Leaders' Views on PSC 13 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market SWOT Analysis 14 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Unmet Needs 15 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement 16 Acronym and Abbreviations 17 Bibliography 18 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report Methodology

