Chronic Kidney Disease Market Poised to Expand Significantly During Forecast Period (2025-2034) as Demand for Early Diagnosis and Novel Therapies Increases | DelveInsight

The chronic kidney disease market growth is being driven by the rising global prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and aging populations. Increasing awareness and earlier diagnosis are expanding the pool of patients eligible for treatment. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin and Baxdrostat/dapagliflozin (AstraZeneca), Vicadrostat + Empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim), Lorundrostat (Mineralys Therapeutics), Rilparencel (ProKidney), DISC-0974 (Disc Medicine), Vonsetamig (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), and others will further boost the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic kidney disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Summary

The CKD market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 4.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase further by 2034.

in 2024 and is expected to increase further by 2034. The United States accounts for the largest market size of chronic kidney disease, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In 2024, there were approximately 82 million prevalent cases of CKD in the 7MM.

prevalent cases of CKD in the 7MM. Leading chronic kidney disease companies, such as AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Mineralys Therapeutics, ProKidney, Disc Medicine, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AION Healthspan, Amgen, Maze Therapeutics, and others, are developing new chronic kidney disease treatment drugs that can be available in the chronic kidney disease market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new chronic kidney disease treatment drugs that can be available in the chronic kidney disease market in the coming years. The promising chronic kidney disease therapies in clinical trials include Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin, Baxdrostat/dapagliflozin, Vicadrostat + Empagliflozin, Lorundrostat, Rilparencel, DISC-0974, Vonsetamig, Etelcalcetide, MZE829, MZE782, and others.

Discover what is the chronic kidney disease market size & forecast to 2034 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/chronic-kidney-disease-chronic-renal-failure-market?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Rising CKD Prevalence: According to DelveInsight analysis, in 2024, there were approximately 82 million prevalent cases and nearly 14.5 million total diagnosed cases of CKD in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase further over the forecast period (2025-2034) due to the aging population.

According to DelveInsight analysis, in 2024, there were approximately prevalent cases and nearly total diagnosed cases of CKD in the 7MM. These cases are projected to increase further over the forecast period (2025-2034) due to the aging population. Potential for Label Expansion: Current therapies for CKD could expand their indications, enhancing efficacy and driving significant market growth, as emerging evidence supports broader indications and improved outcomes across diverse patient populations.

Current therapies for CKD could expand their indications, enhancing efficacy and driving significant market growth, as emerging evidence supports broader indications and improved outcomes across diverse patient populations. Advancements in Biomarkers: KIM-1 and NGAL enable earlier, more precise detection of CKD than traditional methods, improving the potential for timely intervention and better patient outcomes.

KIM-1 and NGAL enable earlier, more precise detection of CKD than traditional methods, improving the potential for timely intervention and better patient outcomes. Launch of Emerging CKD Drugs: The expected launch of emerging therapies, such as Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin and Baxdrostat/dapagliflozin (AstraZeneca), Vicadrostat + Empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim), Lorundrostat (Mineralys Therapeutics), Rilparencel (ProKidney), DISC-0974 (Disc Medicine), Vonsetamig (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), AION-301 (AION Healthspan), Etelcalcetide (Amgen), MZE829 and MZE782 (Maze Therapeutics), and others, are expected to create a positive impact on the CKD market.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, noted that the CKD therapy market includes RAAS inhibitors as the standard of care and the rapidly growing use of SGLT-2 inhibitors such as FARXIGA and JARDIANCE as emerging front-line options. Bayer's KERENDIA, approved in 2021 for diabetic kidney disease, is being studied for broader use in nondiabetic CKD. Despite improved outcomes, current therapies only delay progression and cannot halt or reverse CKD, highlighting a major and persistent unmet need.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Analysis

The CKD treatment landscape includes a range of pharmacological therapies aimed at managing complications and slowing disease progression, though no current medications can reverse CKD.

This includes multiple drug classes within the CKD treatment market, such as ESAs, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, antidiabetics, SHPT therapies, and urate-lowering treatments .

. Approved therapies like KERENDIA, INVOKANA, FARXIGA , and others also contribute significantly to disease management.

, and others also contribute significantly to disease management. In January 2025, the US FDA approved OZEMPIC (semaglutide) as the first GLP-1 receptor agonist indicated to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and CKD.

as the first GLP-1 receptor agonist indicated to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and CKD. The treatment pipeline for CKD includes several promising therapies, including Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin, Baxdrostat/dapagliflozin, Vicadrostat + Empagliflozin, Lorundrostat, Rilparencel, DISC-0974, Vonsetamig, Etelcalcetide, MZE829, MZE782 , and others, which are currently in different stages of development.

, and others, which are currently in different stages of development. These emerging therapies have the potential to significantly enhance treatment outcomes and address existing gaps in patient care.

Chronic Kidney Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the CKD drugs in clinical trials include Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin and Baxdrostat/dapagliflozin (AstraZeneca), Vicadrostat + Empagliflozin (Boehringer Ingelheim), Lorundrostat (Mineralys Therapeutics), Rilparencel (ProKidney), DISC-0974 (Disc Medicine), Vonsetamig (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), AION-301 (AION Healthspan), Etelcalcetide (Amgen), MZE829 and MZE782 (Maze Therapeutics), and others.

AstraZeneca's Zibotentan, a strong endothelin A receptor blocker, is being paired with dapagliflozin, a potent SGLT2 inhibitor, to create a complementary treatment approach for CKD patients with significant proteinuria. The combination is intended to enhance kidney protection, reduce proteinuria, and deliver cardiovascular benefits by targeting key disease pathways, with the potential to reduce mortality and delay the onset of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).

Boehringer Ingelheim's BI 690517, a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, is designed to slow the progression of renal damage and reduce cardiovascular risk in CKD. It is currently in the Phase III EASi-KIDNEY trial, where it is being studied alongside empagliflozin, another SGLT2 inhibitor, to provide additional kidney protection. Boehringer Ingelheim reported encouraging Phase II results at ASN Kidney Week in November 2023, positioning BI 690517 as a promising, high-impact CKD therapy. The FDA granted it Fast Track Designation in October 2022.

ProKidney's Rilparencel is an investigational autologous cell therapy designed to maintain kidney function in CKD patients with type 2 diabetes by stabilizing or slowing eGFR decline through a minimally invasive injection of the patient's own renal cells. In May 2025, ProKidney announced updates to its Phase III program, prioritizing the U.S. PROACT 1 trial and discontinuing the international PROACT 2 study to expedite enrollment.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the chronic kidney disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic kidney disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the impact of novel therapies on CKD market forecast @ Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market

Recent Developments in the Chronic Kidney Disease Market

In May 2025, ProKidney reported strategic updates to its Phase III program, prioritizing the US-based PROACT 1 trial and discontinuing the ex-US PROACT 2 study to accelerate enrollment.

reported strategic updates to its Phase III program, prioritizing the US-based PROACT 1 trial and discontinuing the ex-US PROACT 2 study to accelerate enrollment. In July 2025, the FDA endorsed eGFR slope for rilparencel's accelerated approval in advanced CKD, with PROACT 1 supporting both pathways.

What is Chronic Kidney Disease?

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a long-term condition characterized by progressive loss of the kidneys' ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood. Because this decline happens slowly over months or years, many people may not notice symptoms until the disease is advanced. CKD can be caused by conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or repeated kidney infections, and it can lead to complications like anemia, bone weakness, heart disease, and ultimately kidney failure. Early detection and management, through lifestyle changes, medications, and control of underlying health issues, can help slow disease progression and protect kidney function.

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic kidney disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic kidney disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The distribution of End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) cases across the 7MM indicates that the number of patients on dialysis exceeds that of those receiving kidney transplants.

The chronic kidney disease treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of CKD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

Complication-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of CKD, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD, Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD, Complication-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD, and Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size in 2024 USD 4.8 Billion Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies AstraZeneca (LON: AZN), Boehringer Ingelheim, Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLYS), ProKidney (NASDAQ: PROK), Disc Medicine (NASDAQ: IRON), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), AION Healthspan, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MAZE), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Bayer AG (ETR: BAYN), Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX), Novo Nordisk (CPH: NOVO-B), and others Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin, Baxdrostat/dapagliflozin, Vicadrostat + Empagliflozin, Lorundrostat, Rilparencel, DISC-0974, Vonsetamig, Etelcalcetide, MZE829, MZE782, JARDIANCE, KERENDIA, FARXIGA/FORXIGA, INVOKANA/CANAGLU, INPEFA, OZEMPIC, and others

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand emerging trends in CKD treatment and diagnostics @ Chronic Kidney Disease Market Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Key Insights 2 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 3.2 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 8 Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Journey 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.2.1 Total Prevalent Cases of CKD 9.2.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD 9.2.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD 9.2.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD 9.2.5 Stage-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD 9.2.6 Complications Related to CKD 9.2.7 Etiology Related to CKD 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of CKD in the 7MM 9.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD in the 7MM 9.5 The US 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Marketed Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Development 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 KERENDIA (finerenone): Bayer AG 10.4 FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca 10.5 INVOKANA/CANAGLU (canagliflozin): Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation 10.6 INPEFA (sotagliflozin): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 10.7 OZEMPIC (semaglutide): Novo Nordisk A/S List to be continued in the final report. 11 Emerging Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Zibotentan/Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' View 11.3 BI 690517 + Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim 11.4 Rilparencel: ProKidney 11.5 Baxdrostat/dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca 11.6 Lorundrostat: Mineralys Therapeutics 11.7 Balcinrenone/Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca List to be continued in the final report. 12 Chronic Kidney Disease: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Outlook 12.3 Key Chronic Kidney Disease Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of CKD in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of CKD by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of CKD in the US 12.7.1 Total Market Size of CKD in the US 12.7.2 The Market Size of CKD by Therapies in the US 12.8 Market Size of CKD in the EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of CKD in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on CKD 14 Chronic Kidney Disease Market SWOT Analysis 15 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Unmet Needs 16 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Chronic Kidney Disease Clinical Trial Analysis

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Chronic Kidney Disease companies, including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim, AdAlta, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, SCOHIA PHARMA, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, UnicoCell Biomed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key anemia in chronic kidney disease companies, including Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical, Biocad, Xenetic Biosciences, Chiasma, Liminal BioSciences, Acceleron Pharma, Celgene Corporation, and others.

Late-stage Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Late-stage Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key late-stage chronic kidney disease companies, including AstraZeneca, Amgen, AbbVie, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Sanofi, and others.

Moderate and Severe Chronic Kidney Disease Market

Moderate and Severe Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key moderate and severe chronic kidney disease companies, including Reata Pharmaceuticals, KBP Biosciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Prokidney, Boryung Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cadila Healthcare Limited, AM-Pharma, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kibow Pharma, Bayer, Roche, Caladrius Biosciences, UnicoCell Biomed, Pharmicell, Scohia Pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, Senda Biosciences, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, Oisin Biotechnologies, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg