The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market is set to soar high with a CAGR of 8.25% in the 7MM for the Study Period 2017-30, estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging novel therapeutic agents that have the potential to cross the Blood-Brain-Barrier (BBB) in the vast Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) pipeline in different clinical stages of development is one of the significant reasons behind the soaring Glioblastoma market size growth. An increase in GBM incidence is also providing the much-needed boost to the GBM market size growth along with an increase in the scale of R&D, advances in neuroscience, drug-delivery, and diagnostics.

DelveInsight's Glioblastoma Multiforme Market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma multiforme, historical and forecasted epidemiology trends as well as the Glioblastoma multiforme market landscape, and forecast in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan) for the study period of 2017-2030.

Glioblastoma multiforme market report highlights:

The present Glioblastoma multiforme treatment market offers Avastin (Genentech) as the first clinically available angiogenesis inhibitor in the United States . In September 2014 , Genentech reclassified the drug under "Specialty drugs," only to be available through speciality pharmacies (under FDA's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program).

is anticipated to occupy the maximum share of the GBM drugs market by 2030. Late-stage therapies, including Rindopepimut (Celldex Therapeutics) and ABT-414 (AbbVie), if approved, are expected to add to the GBM market revenue.

(Celldex Therapeutics) and (AbbVie), if approved, are expected to add to the GBM market revenue. The Glioblastoma multiforme pipeline constitutes gene therapy such as Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) (VBL Therapeutics), followed by four vaccine/immunotherapy candidates such as VBI-1901, AV-GBM-1 and ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) by VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix, respectively which will add to the GBM market size growth.

Glioblastoma multiforme is an aggressive, malignant, and lethal tumor of the brain with a global incidence of around 2-3 per 100,000 people. GBMs account for about 17% of all the tumors of the brain (primary and metastatic). Shreds of evidence exist that link numerous genetic abrasions with GBM. Three significant signaling pathways that are found to be affected as a major cause reason behind GBM are receptor tyrosine kinase/RAS/PI3K found in almost 88% of the total GBMs cases, P53 pathway in 87% of GBMs, and RB signaling pathway in approximately 78% of GBMs.

DelveInsight estimates the total Glioblastoma multiforme incident population in the 7MM was estimated to be around 2900 in 2017, which is anticipated to further increase by 2020 to 29,440. GBM epidemiological analysis reveals a higher incidence of males as compared to females.

The Glioblastoma multiforme market report proffers in detail epidemiological scenario, 3-year historical and 11-year forecast, for the study period 2017-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme Incident Population

Gender-specific Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme Incidence

Type-specific Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme Incidence

Age-specific Diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme Incidence

Diagnosed Incident Population-based on Primary Site of Glioblastoma Multiforme Tumour

Diagnosed Incident Population-based on Histologic Classification of Glioblastoma Multiforme Tumor

Glioblastoma multiforme Drugs Market

At present, the treatment landscape of Glioblastoma multiforme comprises a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery. Surgery alone is never possible, owing to the infiltration of the tumor cells in the whole brain. Thus, the first-line treatment of GBM involves drug therapy following surgery, which includes Temozolomide + Radiation Therapy and Temozolomide monotherapy. For the second-line treatment of Glioblastoma multiforme, Bevacizumab monotherapy, Bevacizumab combination therapy, Temozolomide (both as combination and monotherapy), and other systemic therapies (concomitant and adjuvant) are available in the Glioblastoma multiforme market.

Glioblastoma multiforme Marketed Therapies

Surgery (Craniotomy, Awake craniotomy, Debulking surgery, Skull base surgery, Visualase, and Kyphoplasty)

Chemotherapy (Temozolomide, Bevacizumab, Lomustine)

Radiation Therapy (X-rays, Gamma rays or Photons)

Others (Targeted Therapies, Immunotherapies and Tumour-Treating Fields (TTF))

The present treatment is palliative in nature, and despite several advances in surgical resection, the therapies have failed to increase the survival rate. The cost associated with the surgeries also poses a considerable burden on the patients and does not guarantee 100% tumor removal. Inadequate knowledge of brain tumors and common symptoms such as headaches, nausea, blurry vision also delay in diagnosis. Further, the available therapies fail to cross Blood-Brain-Barrier (BBB), which is one of the significant reasons behind the poor prognosis. GBMs are known for their Intratumor heterogeneity, which leads to drug-resistance, resulting in treatment failure.

However, several companies are working in the Glioblastoma multiforme market landscape to address the prevailing unmet needs in the treatment market. The Glioblastoma multiforme pipeline constitutes novel and diverse therapeutic agents to be launched in the coming decade. Gene therapies, targeted therapies, therapeutic vaccines, multi-kinase inhibitors PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor, monoclonal antibodies, a selective antagonist of dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2), and ClpP agonists including many such more candidates are under different phases of clinical trials.

Glioblastoma multiforme drugs market: Key Companies and Pipeline Therapies

VBL Therapeutics: VB-111

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals: Trans Sodium Crocetinate

Kazia Therapeutics: Paxalisib

Aivita Biomedical: AV-GBM-1

Medicenna: MDNA55

VBI Vaccines: VBI-1901

Karyopharm Therapeutics: Selinexor (KPT-330)

Oncoceutics: ONC201

DNAtrix: Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401)

MedImmune: Durvalumab

Bayer: Regorafenib

Several therapies in the trials have produced promising clinical outcomes improving the overall survival rate. However, in the light of promising clinical trial results, the past failures of the therapies at late-stage trials cannot be overlooked. The fate of therapies such as Rindopepimut (Celldex Therapeutics) and ABT-414 (AbbVie) remains unpredictable until they reach the stage of sealing in a recommendation from the regulatory bodies.

In a nutshell, the expected launch of novel therapeutic agents in the GBM pipeline is anticipated to fuel the market share growth in the next decade. DelveInsight estimates that the Glioblastoma multiforme market size in the 7MM is expected to witness dramatic growth in the forecast period 2020-30. The USA is anticipated to occupy the maximum share of the GBM drugs market. The emergence of innovative drug delivery approaches, rising incidence, therapies that have the potential to cross BBB, an increase in the R&D in the brain tumors, and raising awareness about the brain tumors shall expedite the GBM market size growth further.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

