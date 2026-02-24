Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market to Accelerate With Significant CAGR by 2036 as Demand for Advanced Therapies Increases | DelveInsight

DelveInsight forecasts a rise in the drug-resistant epilepsy market from 2025 to 2034, driven by higher prevalence, improved diagnosis, treatment advances, aging demographics, increased awareness, and supportive regulations across the 7MM. Additionally, the launch of emerging drugs such as will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, drug-resistant epilepsy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Summary

The total drug-resistant epilepsy treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of drug-resistant epilepsy, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

20–40% of epilepsy patients in the US are likely have refractory epilepsy. This significant prevalence underscores the need for advanced treatment options.

Leading drug-resistant epilepsy companies, such as Neurona Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, Bright Minds Bio, and others, are developing new drug-resistant epilepsy treatment drugs that can be available in the drug-resistant epilepsy market in the coming years.

The promising drug-resistant epilepsy therapies in clinical trials include NRTX-1001, IAMA-6, BM-101, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market

Rising Prevalence of Epilepsy and Drug-Resistant Cases: Increasing global incidence of epilepsy, particularly in pediatric and elderly populations, expands the addressable patient pool. A substantial subset of epilepsy patients (~30%) do not respond adequately to first-line antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), driving demand for specialized therapies and interventions.

Advancements in Therapeutic Approaches: Technologies like vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), responsive neurostimulation (RNS), deep brain stimulation (DBS), and emerging neuromodulation platforms are expanding treatment options.

Launch of Emerging DRE Therapies: The dynamics of the drug-resistant epilepsy market are anticipated to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging drugs and devices, including NRTX-1001 (Neurona Therapeutics), IAMA-6 (IAMA Therapeutics), BM-101 (Bright Minds Bio), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented that advancing the drug-resistant epilepsy pipeline reflects growing recognition of DRE as a biologically distinct, high-unmet-need condition and supports cautious optimism for durable, disease-modifying therapies and an increasingly differentiated epilepsy market.

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Analysis

The treatment paradigm for DRE, or more generally, its management strategies, comprises three main categories: pharmacotherapy, surgery, and alternative treatments, including neurostimulation, the ketogenic diet, and lifestyle changes.

For about one in three people with epilepsy, medications are not sufficient, and seizures that persist despite two appropriate anti-seizure medications meet the definition of drug-resistant epilepsy.

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy , an FDA-approved neurostimulation modality, offers an alternative option when medications fail.

Currently, no FDA-approved drugs exist specifically for DRE as a distinct condition, and available medications only target seizure reduction within defined seizure types or syndromes.

Commonly used agents in refractory epilepsy, such as EPIDIOLEX, ZTALMY, XCOPRI, BANZEL, ONFI, and FYCOMPA, are utilized based on seizure phenotype rather than a DRE-specific indication.

, are utilized based on seizure phenotype rather than a DRE-specific indication. The therapeutic landscape is evolving, with investigational candidates such as NRTX-1001, IAMA-6, and BMB-101 exploring novel mechanisms, including network inhibition, synaptic excitability modulation, and biased receptor signaling.

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Competitive Landscape

Some of the drug-resistant epilepsy therapies and devices in the pipeline include NRTX-1001 (Neurona Therapeutics), IAMA-6 (IAMA Therapeutics), BM-101 (Bright Minds Bio), and others.

Neurona Therapeutics' NRTX-1001 is produced from human stem cells that are transformed into interneurons resembling those naturally present in the brain. These cells release GABA, a major neurotransmitter thought to reduce seizure activity by dampening overactive neural circuits.

IAMA Therapeutics' IAMA-6 is an orally delivered small-molecule therapy designed to selectively block NKCC1 and help rebalance neuronal excitability. Increased NKCC1 activity is associated with several disease states, underscoring the therapeutic potential of targeting this transporter in drug-resistant epilepsy and other neurological conditions.

Bright Minds Bio's BMB-101 is a first-in-class, structure-guided agonist of the 5-HT2C receptor that favors Gq-protein signaling. It is purposefully designed for chronic neurological diseases in which tolerance and treatment resistance limit long-term outcomes. By activating the Gq pathway while avoiding β-arrestin signaling, BMB-101 aims to minimize receptor desensitization and slow tolerance development. This pathway-selective approach within a well-validated receptor system supports a distinct anti-seizure mechanism intended to provide durable seizure control for patients with difficult-to-treat epilepsy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the drug-resistant epilepsy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the drug-resistant epilepsy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market

In January 2026, Bright Minds Biosciences reported positive Phase II BREAKTHROUGH trial results for BMB-101 in adults with drug-resistant absence seizures and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, demonstrating up to a 73% median reduction in seizures, improved REM sleep, and favorable tolerability, with preparations underway for global registrational trials.

reported positive Phase II BREAKTHROUGH trial results for BMB-101 in adults with drug-resistant absence seizures and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, demonstrating up to a 73% median reduction in seizures, improved REM sleep, and favorable tolerability, with preparations underway for global registrational trials. In November 2025, Neurona Therapeutics announced that NRTX-1001 received EMA PRIME designation for the treatment of adults with drug-resistant focal epilepsy, supporting accelerated development and regulatory engagement in the EU.

announced that NRTX-1001 received EMA PRIME designation for the treatment of adults with drug-resistant focal epilepsy, supporting accelerated development and regulatory engagement in the EU. In April 2025, Neurona Therapeutics reported new results from its early-stage clinical trial of NRTX-1001, an experimental treatment for adults with drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE). The data was presented at this year's American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in San Diego, offering a glimpse into potential progress for patients with limited treatment options.

reported new results from its early-stage clinical trial of NRTX-1001, an experimental treatment for adults with drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE). The data was presented at this year's American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in San Diego, offering a glimpse into potential progress for patients with limited treatment options. In April 2025, IAMA Therapeutics secured approximately 18 million USD in funding to advance its neuroscience pipeline, including lead candidate IAMA-6, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial (NCT06300398).

What is Drug-Resistant Epilepsy?

Drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), also called refractory or intractable epilepsy, is a condition in which a person's seizures continue despite trying at least two appropriately chosen and well-tolerated anti-seizure medications, either alone or in combination. In DRE, the brain's abnormal electrical activity does not respond adequately to standard drug therapy, leading to ongoing seizures that can significantly affect daily life, safety, and overall health. Because medications are not sufficient, people with drug-resistant epilepsy often require specialized evaluation to explore other treatment options such as epilepsy surgery, neurostimulation devices, or dietary therapies.

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Epidemiology Segmentation

The drug-resistant epilepsy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current drug-resistant epilepsy patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. DRE tends to be more common in adults than in children. While around 7% to 20% of kids with epilepsy struggle to control their seizures with medication, that number jumps to between 30% and 40% in adults.

The drug-resistant epilepsy treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Age- specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy

Treatable Cases of Epilepsy

DRE Cases

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Epidemiology Segmentation Age- specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epilepsy, Treatable Cases of Epilepsy, and DRE Cases Key Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Companies Neurona Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, Bright Minds Bio, and others Key Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Therapies NRTX-1001, IAMA-6, BM-101, and others

Scope of the Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Drug-Resistant Epilepsy current marketed and emerging therapies

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy current marketed and emerging therapies Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Key Insights 2 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Report Introduction 3 DRE Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of DRE by Therapies in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of DRE by Therapies in 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Causes 7.4 Potential Mechanisms of Anti-Seizure Drug (ASD) Resistance 7.5 Classification 7.6 Risk Factors 7.7 Pathophysiology of Epilepsy 7.8 Diagnosis 7.9 Treatment 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Total DRE Cases in the 7MM 8.4 United States 8.4.1 Age- specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Epilepsy 8.4.2 Treatable Cases of Epilepsy 8.4.3 DRE Cases 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Patient Journey 10 Marketed Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 VNS System: LivoNova 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Development Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy List to be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 NRTX-1001: Neurona Therapeutics 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' View 11.3 IAMA-6: IAMA Therapeutics 11.4 BM-101: Bright Minds Bio List to be continued in the report… 12 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Market Size of DRE in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of DRE by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 United States Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of DRE 12.7.2 Market size of DRE by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Size 12.9 Japan Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Drug-Resistant Epilepsy 14 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market SWOT Analysis 15 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Unmet Needs 16 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Market Report Methodology

