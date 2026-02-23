Acromegaly Market Poised for Significant Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as New Treatment Options Emerge | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the acromegaly market are anticipated to change due to extensive R&D, the entry of novel therapies such as Debio 4126 (Debiopharm International SA), ALXN2420 (AstraZeneca), MAR002 (Marea Therapeutics), Paltusotine (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals), CAM2029 (Camurus AB), and others, and increasing awareness among care providers and caregivers.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Acromegaly Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acromegaly emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Acromegaly Market Summary

The total acromegaly treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of acromegaly, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of acromegaly in the US were ~ 27K in 2025. These numbers are expected to increase by 2036.

Leading acromegaly companies, such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus AB, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International SA, Marea Therapeutics, and others, are developing new acromegaly treatment drugs that can be available in the acromegaly market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new acromegaly treatment drugs that can be available in the acromegaly market in the coming years. The promising acromegaly therapies in clinical trials include Paltusotine, CAM2029, ALXN2420, Debio 4126, MAR002, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Acromegaly Market

Rising Acromegaly Prevalence: Acromegaly occurs in approximately 50–70 people per million per year. This increase in prevalence leads to increased R&D activities and more patients opting for treatment in the future.

Acromegaly occurs in approximately 50–70 people per million per year. This increase in prevalence leads to increased R&D activities and more patients opting for treatment in the future. Advancing Diagnostic Tools for Early Acromegaly Detection: One of the major opportunities is exploring the advancement of diagnostic tools or methods for the early detection of acromegaly in the affected patient pool.

One of the major opportunities is exploring the advancement of diagnostic tools or methods for the early detection of acromegaly in the affected patient pool. Opportunities in the Acromegaly Treatment Landscape: There is potential in the acromegaly treatment landscape for drugs with improved clinical profiles and for the development of biomarker-based therapy (precision medicine) tailored to patients' specific characteristics to improve overall patient outcomes.

There is potential in the acromegaly treatment landscape for drugs with improved clinical profiles and for the development of biomarker-based therapy (precision medicine) tailored to patients' specific characteristics to improve overall patient outcomes. Launch of Emerging Acromegaly Therapies: The dynamics of the acromegaly market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Debio 4126 (Debiopharm International SA), ALXN2420 (AstraZeneca), MAR002 (Marea Therapeutics), Paltusotine (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals), CAM2029 (Camurus AB), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, commented that the shift toward oral medications is driving the acromegaly market, with paltusotine further advancing this trend. Additionally, CAM2029's once-monthly, ready-to-use injection pen offers patients convenient self-administration, reducing their treatment burden.

Acromegaly Market Analysis

Treatment options for acromegaly include surgical removal of the pituitary tumor, radiation therapy, and medications to control growth hormone production.

Early diagnosis and treatment can improve or reverse some symptoms, although long-standing physical changes may persist.

Several approved therapies for acromegaly, including MYCAPSSA (Chiesi Farmaceutici), PALSONIFY (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals/Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho), OCZYESA (Camurus AB, approved in the EU), and SIGNIFOR LAR (Recordati), are currently available.

(Chiesi Farmaceutici), (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals/Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho), (Camurus AB, approved in the EU), and (Recordati), are currently available. Pharmaceutical developers are actively developing innovative modalities to address unmet needs in the treatment of acromegaly.

Investigational therapies include Debio 4126 (Debiopharm International SA), ALXN2420 (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), MAR002 (Marea Therapeutics), and others.

Acromegaly Competitive Landscape

Some of the products under development for the treatment of acromegaly include Debio 4126 (Debiopharm International SA), ALXN2420 (AstraZeneca), MAR002 (Marea Therapeutics), Paltusotine (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals), CAM2029 (Camurus AB), and others.

Debiopharm International SA's Debio 4126 is a next-generation, long-acting octreotide formulation intended for intramuscular injection once every three months. Early clinical findings, supported by strong pharmacokinetic modeling, indicate prolonged octreotide release, stable suppression of Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1), and a safety profile similar to that of existing somatostatin analogs (SSAs), providing a solid foundation for advancing to Phase III development.

AstraZeneca's ALXN2420 is an emerging small-peptide antagonist of the Growth Hormone Receptor (GHR), being developed as an adjunct therapy to SSAs to achieve deeper IGF-1 suppression and normalization. The molecule binds to human GHR and blocks growth hormone–mediated activation in vitro. In animal studies, administration of ALXN2420 led to marked reductions in IGF-1 and was associated with decreased growth in juvenile rats. Notably, when combined with an SSA, ALXN2420 produced an additive reduction in IGF-1. The therapy is currently in Phase II testing for acromegaly.

Marea Therapeutics' MAR002 is a highly potent, selective, long-acting allosteric monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the Growth Hormone Receptor and is being developed for acromegaly treatment. Its in vivo pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles are consistent with those of an extended-half-life human antibody, supporting infrequent subcutaneous dosing in clinical use. These properties highlight its potential to deliver effective and convenient treatment for patients with acromegaly.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the acromegaly market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the acromegaly market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Acromegaly Market

In January 2026, Camurus announced that the US FDA had accepted for review the company's resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) for OCLAIZ for the treatment of patients with acromegaly. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of 10 June 2026.

announced that the US FDA had accepted for review the company's resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) for OCLAIZ for the treatment of patients with acromegaly. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of 10 June 2026. In January 2026, Marea Therapeutics announced positive topline results from its first-in-human Phase I study of MAR002, a first-in-class allosteric monoclonal antibody targeting the growth hormone receptor (GHR) for the treatment of acromegaly.

announced positive topline results from its first-in-human Phase I study of MAR002, a first-in-class allosteric monoclonal antibody targeting the growth hormone receptor (GHR) for the treatment of acromegaly. In December 2025, Debiopharm announced that the first patient had been randomized in the Phase III (OXTEND-03) clinical trial for adults with acromegaly who are currently maintained onsomatostatin analogs.

announced that the first patient had been randomized in the Phase III (OXTEND-03) clinical trial for adults with acromegaly who are currently maintained onsomatostatin analogs. In August 2025, Marea Therapeutics announced that the first participant had been enrolled in its Phase I study evaluating MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly.

What is Acromegaly?

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder that occurs when the body produces too much growth hormone, usually due to a benign tumor on the pituitary gland. This excess hormone causes tissues, bones, and organs to grow larger than normal over time. People with acromegaly often develop enlarged hands and feet, changes in facial features such as a protruding jaw or enlarged nose, and symptoms like joint pain, headaches, and fatigue. If left untreated, the condition can lead to serious health complications, including heart disease and diabetes, but early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and prevent long-term problems.

Acromegaly Epidemiology Segmentation

The acromegaly epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acromegaly patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, acromegaly diagnosed prevalent cases, based on origin, accounted for 95% pituitary tumors and 5% non-pituitary tumors.

The acromegaly treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

Tumor Origin-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

Tumor Size-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

Total Treated Cases of Acromegaly

Acromegaly Market Forecast Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Acromegaly Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly, Tumor Origin-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly, Tumor Size-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly, and Total Treated Cases of Acromegaly Key Acromegaly Companies Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus AB, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International SA, Marea Therapeutics, Amryt Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Recordati, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho, and others Key Acromegaly Therapies Paltusotine, CAM2029, ALXN2420, Debio 4126, MAR002, MYCAPSSA, SIGNIFOR LAR, PALSONIFY, and others

Scope of the Acromegaly Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acromegaly current marketed and emerging therapies

Acromegaly current marketed and emerging therapies Acromegaly Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Acromegaly Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Acromegaly Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acromegaly Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Acromegaly Market Key Insights 2 Acromegaly Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of Acromegaly in 2025 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of Acromegaly in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Management 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumption and Rationale of Acromegaly: The 7MM Analysis 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly in the United States 9.4.2 Tumor Origin-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly in the United States 9.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly in the United States 9.4.4 Tumor Size-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly in the United States 9.4.5 Total Treated Cases of Acromegaly in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Acromegaly Patient Journey 11 Marketed Acromegaly Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Paltusotine (PALSONIFY): Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst's View 11.3 CAM2029 (OCZYESA): Camurus AB List to be continued… 12 Emerging Acromegaly Therapies 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 MAR002: Marea Therapeutics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst's Views 12.3 Debio 4126: Debiopharm International SA List to be continued in the report…. 13 Acromegaly Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Acromegaly Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Acromegaly in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of Acromegaly by Therapies in 7MM 13.7 The United States Acromegaly Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of Acromegaly in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of Acromegaly by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK Acromegaly Market Size 13.9 Japan Acromegaly Market Size 14 Acromegaly Market Unmet Needs 15 Acromegaly Market SWOT Analysis 16 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on Acromegaly 17 Acromegaly Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Acromegaly 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Bibliography 20 Acromegaly Market Report Methodology

