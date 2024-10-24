The Gift of Entertainment: Yaber Projectors for Unforgettable Holidays

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Yaber has the perfect gifts to elevate any celebration. With its 2024 lineup of entertainment projectors, Yaber brings cinematic experiences to your home or outdoor space. From Halloween to Black Friday through the festive season, Yaber's projectors offer something special for every occasion.

T2 Series – Compact Power for Outdoor Fun

Yaber 2024 holiday gift guide

The Yaber T2 Series is ideal for outdoor entertainment. Its compact, portable design paired with high-definition visuals makes it perfect for holiday movie nights or streaming family favorites. It has built-in battery for 2.5h use and easy to set up, the T2 series delivers vivid colors and crisp images wherever you take it. If you're a fan of trendy street graffiti art, the T2 Keith Haring edition will be your favorite.

K2s & K3 Series – Premier Projectors for Family Time

For those seeking to combine style and performance, the K3 series is the ultimate choice. Designed for fashion-forward homes, both the K3 and K3 Pro projectors seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology—NovaGlow™ and CoolSwift™—with stunning aesthetics. Both models come equipped with built-in dual 15W JBL stereo speakers featuring Dolby Audio and deliver a crisp 1080P resolution with 1600 ANSI lumens.

While the K3 offers excellent sound quality, the K3 Pro takes it up a notch with an integrated subwoofer for an even richer, more immersive audio experience, perfect for elevating your home theater and making a bold statement in your décor this holiday season.

As Yaber's hot-selling projector, the K2s continues to be a favorite for a reason. Known for its outstanding performance and incredible value, the K2s now features an upgraded brightness of 1000 ANSI lumens, enhancing the visual experience even further. Whether it's for movie nights or birthday parties, the K2s is the perfect solution for immersive entertainment at home.

V12 — Budegt-friendly for Home and On-the-Go

Running on Linux OS with a built-in Netflix license, the Yaber V12 provides a seamless streaming experience. Its 700 ANSI lumens and 1080P Full HD resolution ensure stunning visuals, while its dust-proof, fully sealed optical engine guarantees durability. With a portable handle, it's perfect for both home use and travel.

The Yaber's Halloween sale will begin on Oct 31.

