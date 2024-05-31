The Galien Foundation Honors 2024 Prix Galien UK Award Recipients

-- Winners set the standard for scientific innovation to improve the state of human health

LONDON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced winners for the 2024 Prix Galien UK Awards last night at the Natural History Museum, London. Awards for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Product for Orphan Disease," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," and "Best Public Sector Innovation" were presented to industry leaders dedicated to innovation that improves the human condition.

"On behalf of The Galien Foundation and Prix Galien Awards Committee, I am thrilled to celebrate this year's winners. As per usual, we had an impressive list of applications, and therefore many congratulations to the winners for their groundbreaking innovations, and the impact that they are having on patient care and overall well-being. Their dedication and ingenuity inspire us all, and we are excited to see the transformative effects of their work in the years to come," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, and Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee.

The 2024 Prix Galien UK Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Takeda UK Ltd. Qdenga Best Digital Health Solution Medable Medable Evidence Generation Platform Best Medical Technology Owkin MSIntuit® CRC Best Product for Orphan Disease argenx VYVGART® Best Pharmaceutical Product Amicus Therapeutics Pombiliti® with Opfolda® (PomOp) Best Public Sector Innovation University of Oxford PRINCIPLE and PANORAMIC Trials

"This year's winners and their pioneering solutions are driving significant advancements in patient care. These visionary leaders are paving the way for a healthier future, and it is an honour to celebrate their remarkable achievements," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "With profound gratitude, we acknowledge their tireless pursuit of knowledge and the enduring legacy they are forging for generations to come."

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2024

Pr Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics

Committee Chair

Pr Jane ADAM

Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Pr Bruce CAMPBELL

Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Dr Stephanie KUKU

Chief Knowledge Officer, Conceivable Life Sciences, Board Member Equinox and Board Trustee, The Kings Fund

Pr Sudhesh KUMAR

Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Pr Sir Robert LECHLER

Emeritus Senior Vice President (Health), King's College London

Pr Andrew MORRIS

Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Dame June RAINE

Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Pr Duncan RICHARDS

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Pr Liam SMEETH

Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Pr Rosalind SMYTH

Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St. Institute of Child Health, Vice Dean Research in the UCL Faculty of Population Health Sciences & Vice President (Clinical) UK Academy of Medical Sciences

Dr Lauren WALKER

Senior Clinical Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics and Internal Medicine, University of Liverpool

Pr Moira WHYTE

Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards programme dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

Follow the Foundation on social media: https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/

https://twitter.com/GalienFdn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact (UK):

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe

Finn Partners

Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com

+44 20 3217 7060

Media Contact (Global):

Kara Bradley

Finn Partners

Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com

+1 646-213-7243

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/564722/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg