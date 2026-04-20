The evolution of expense management tools in 2026: Findity AB

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest State of Expense Management 2026 report, Findity, the leading provider of embedded expense management, tracks the development of the expense management landscape across nine European markets. Covering the Nordics, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and France, the findings reveal that many businesses still lack optimal solutions for expense management.

The report highlights both recent and long-term data to reveal how expense management is evolving across markets and tools.

In 2025, 76% of employees are still managing expenses using tools not intended for the task. This leads to significant inefficiencies, costs, and wasted time for both businesses and employees. The majority of the workforce remains stuck between manual processes like "pen and paper" or spreadsheets (30%) – which are prone to error – or legacy accounting and payroll systems (46%) that often aren't equipped with specialised features.

While expense apps currently account for 17% of tools used, they represent the strongest-growing category in the long term, with a +12% average annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2022. In contrast, manual processes are declining at a rate of -13% annually. This data reflects a positive shift in direction, as businesses increasingly move toward expense tools designed for purpose.

"Many businesses are still relying on expense solutions that aren't designed for the task," says Patrick Olsson, CEO of Findity. "The sustained growth in expense apps reflects a clear demand from businesses for tools that are intuitive and automated – removing the friction from their employees' daily lives."

The report also highlights early signs of an increased demand for integrated, "one-stop-shop" financial workflows. Rather than managing fragmented tools, businesses are beginning to prefer handling multiple financial processes within a single platform.

The trend is clear: businesses are moving toward a future of using purpose-built tools for expense management – whether through a dedicated expense app or advanced functionalities embedded directly into the systems they already use.

Access the full report here.

About Findity

Findity is the leader in embedded expense management. The company provides a card-agnostic, AI-powered expense platform, enabling partners to offer a localised and fully branded expense solution to their customers. Findity's headless architecture allows companies to build custom experiences using its Expense API or go to market instantly with a white-label solution – all powered by the same robust, end-to-end platform. Findity is the trusted technology behind the expense products of some of the world's most innovative companies. For more information, visit findity.com.

CONTACT:

Emil Andersson

Head of Marketing

+46706309086

emil@findity.com

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