Findity Launches its Embedded Expense Platform in the U.S.

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findity, the leading provider of embedded expense management, today announced its official entry into the U.S. market. This milestone marks a significant step in Findity's global growth strategy, bringing its AI-powered, card-agnostic expense platform to U.S. businesses – enabling them to offer seamless expense management directly within their own products.

As part of the market entry, Findity has localized its platform to meet specific U.S. feature requirements and tax regulations, ensuring a compliant and automated experience for U.S. customers.

The expansion kicks off with Findity's first U.S. embedded partnership, launching with Centime, a comprehensive financial automation platform that unifies accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash flow forecasting, and treasury management for mid-market businesses and their banking partners. Through this partnership, Centime will extend its automation suite with a fully integrated, Centime-branded expense management product - giving its customers a single platform for end-to-end financial operations.

"Entering the U.S. market is a natural and exciting next step in our mission to eliminate the frustration of expense management for businesses worldwide," said Patrick Olsson, CEO of Findity. "We've seen incredible demand for expense management to be seamless and embedded in the software businesses already use. By localizing our platform for the U.S. market, we are enabling partners to deliver immediate value with a compliant, automated, and truly native experience."

BC Krishna, Founder and CEO at Centime, added: "Finance teams shouldn't have to chase receipts or reconcile expense reports. That's exactly the kind of repetitive, manual work AI and agents are meant to handle. We built Centime to solve that problem and ultimately become the financial operating system for businesses across the globe. Expense management was always part of that vision - and Findity's embedded expense platform is the fastest, smartest way to deliver it at the quality our customers expect."

Findity's platform allows software and platform providers to embed expense functionality directly into their existing products. This provides a seamless and cohesive experience for end-customers, keeping them within the tools they already use.

With this U.S. market entry, Findity continues to build on its leading position across Europe – where it is already the trusted technology behind global brands such as Sage, Visma, and SD Worx.

For more information about Findity and its embedded expense management offering, visit findity.com.

About Findity

Findity is the leader in embedded expense management. The company provides a card-agnostic, AI-powered expense platform, enabling partners to offer a localized and fully branded expense solution to their customers. Findity's headless architecture allows companies to build custom experiences using its Expense API or go to market instantly with a white-label solution—all powered by the same robust, end-to-end platform. Findity is the trusted technology behind the expense products of some of the world's most innovative companies. For more information, visit findity.com.

About Centime

Centime is a financial automation platform that gives mid-market businesses and their banking partners a unified system for accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash flow forecasting, treasury management, and expense management. Centime's AI-powered platform replaces fragmented point solutions with a single, intelligent workflow - enabling finance teams to manage payments, optimize cash, and make faster decisions from one place. Trusted by banks and businesses across the U.S., Centime is redefining how companies manage their financial operations. For more information, visit centime.com.

CONTACT:

Emil Andersson

Head of Marketing

+46706309086

emil@findity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/findity-ab/r/findity-launches-its-embedded-expense-platform-in-the-u-s-,c4339022