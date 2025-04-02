The European Commission Expands its Partnership with UNICEPTA by PRophet to Include Media Analysis

UNICEPTA by PRophet's integrated newsroom team will deliver comprehensive insights across all 27 EU member states in 32 languages

COLOGNE, Germany and BRUSSELS and NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICEPTA by PRophet, part of Stagwell's award-winning Comms Tech Unit, announced it has expanded its media intelligence partnership with the European Commission to now include global media analysis services. As the European Commission's trusted provider of media monitoring for the past two years, UNICEPTA by PRophet will now also deliver comprehensive, multilingual media analysis for the Directorate-General for Communication (DG COMM) of the European Commission.

With its expanded role, UNICEPTA by PRophet will provide real-time media insights across all 27 EU member states in 32 languages. By seamlessly combining media monitoring with in-depth analysis, UNICEPTA by PRophet will deliver high-quality intelligence on key political, economic, and social topics, supporting the European Commission track public sentiment across an increasingly complex global media landscape.

The success of the pitch process was driven by dedicated teamwork and expertise. "We are honored to have been selected as the media analysis partner for the European Commission," said Sebastian Rohwer, Co-CEO of UNICEPTA by PRophet, emphasizing the significance of this achievement. As co-lead of the pitch process, Martin Schulze, Head of Analytics & Insights, added, "Our team presented an innovative proposal that demonstrated our capabilities in combining technological solutions with human expertise to meet the European Commission's requirements."

Thomas Haderer, Chief Business Development Officer, who led the pitch alongside Martin Schulze, added: "Expanding our services to include media analysis is an important step in strengthening our relationship with the European Commission and building on the trust we've established over the past two years. And it helps to strengthen our footprint in Brussels, a strategically important location for the company."

This contract aligns with UNICEPTA by PRophet's strategic focus on major institutional and corporate clients worldwide, underscoring its ability to deliver comprehensive media intelligence solutions at a global scale. "This win demonstrates that human-powered media intelligence is no longer a nice-to-have – it's mission-critical," said Aaron Kwittken, CEO and Founder of PRophet. "By pairing AI with human insight, UNICEPTA by PRophet is helping institutions move from reactive to predictive, turning complexity into clarity. That's exactly the kind of strategic shift we're driving at PRophet."

About UNICEPTA

UNICEPTA, part of Stagwell's PRophet comms tech suite, is a leading global media intelligence provider, combining advanced technologies, AI, and human expertise from over 500 specialists to deliver insights from vast media as well as numerous other data sources - in real-time and at any other desired time. This helps communicators and decision-makers spot trends early and make informed choices. Supporting global companies and organizations, UNICEPTA offers strategic insights and precise media monitoring to guide management, communication, and marketing. UNICEPTA's offices are located in Berlin, Cologne (headquarters), Krakow, London, Paris, Shanghai, São Paulo, Washington DC, and Zurich.

About PRophet

PRophet is a comms tech suite of AI-powered SaaS tools and services designed to empower modern communicators. Purpose-built for PR and marketing professionals, PRophet harnesses predictive, cognitive and generative AI to help users discover, target and engage with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. The media relations solution creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict journalist interest and sentiment. The influencer marketing solution, influencermarketing.ai, combines influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer campaigns with precision. The suite also features, UNICEPTA, the largest provider of global media, market intelligence and social listening tools, delivering unmatched insights and analysis to communicators worldwide.

PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023-2025, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. PRophet is headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington DC, London, Cologne, Berlin, Zurich, São Paulo and Shanghai and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit prprophet.ai to learn more.

