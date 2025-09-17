THE BUTLER IS BACK: RAFFLES HOTELS & RESORTS' MOST CHARMING INSIDER BRINGS HIS SIGNATURE SERVICE TO LONDON

Under the continued creative direction of Trey Laird, with photography by Dylan Don, and styling by Robert Rabensteiner, the campaign blends Raffles' sense of theatre with a fashion-forward wink. Through striking imagery and cinematic video, the narrative unfolds within the storied walls of the Old War Office. Captivating moments are brought to life by the ever-resourceful Butler, from private afternoon tea in The Drawing Room, to a bespoke bedtime story, and a royal wake-up call courtesy of the King's Piper. Each vignette delivers a playful yet elegant expression of Raffles' signature offering—service so personal it feels like magic. The campaign will launch globally across print, digital video, digital display, and paid social.

"At Raffles Hotels & Resorts, our butlers are more than a hallmark of service and hospitality—they epitomise our brand's spirit, representing over a century of quiet artistry, graceful anticipation, and moments of emotionally intuitive care that are as individual as our guests. In bringing 'The Butler Did It' to London, our inspirational creative team has once again reimagined this tradition through a lens that is witty, whimsical, and unmistakably Raffles," said Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles Hotels & Resorts.

The first chapter of 'The Butler Did It', unveiled last year, brought the brand's signature butler service to life in Raffles Singapore and featured Waris Ahluwalia, Robert Rabensteiner, and May Siu. In this new setting, the campaign channels quintessentially British sophistication while celebrating the many ways in which a stay with Raffles is intimate, enchanting, and effortlessly glamorous. The images also feature an air of mystery perfectly suited to Raffles London at The OWO, where some of England's most notable spies walked the halls when it served as the Old War Office.

"Our vision for 'The Butler Did It' has always been to bring Raffles' unique spirit to life—blending elegance with a hint of intrigue and showing a guest experience that is as stylish and witty as it is warm. Raffles London at The OWO, with its grand history and vibrant setting, offered an extraordinary stage for the campaign's next chapter, giving the Butler new opportunities to create moments that are as unexpected as they are unforgettable," said Trey Laird, founder of Team Laird.

In recognition of the campaign, Raffles has also unveiled 'The Butler Did It Experiences,' bespoke packages curated by Raffles Butlers to offer exclusive access and showcase the cultural richness of every Raffles destination in a one-of-a-kind way. As Raffles continues its thoughtful global expansion—with recent openings in Jaipur and Sentosa, and future destinations including Jeddah, Lake Como, Los Cabos, Shanghai, and Tokyo—'The Butler Did It' offers travelers a fresh perspective on a tradition that has defined the brand since 1887. The campaign is both a celebration of Raffles' heritage and a promise to create moments of extraordinary care and connection. Wherever the journey goes next, one thing is certain: at Raffles, 'The Butler Did It.'

You can view the campaign at: raffles.com/the-butler-did-it

Images: HERE

ABOUT RAFFLES

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Jaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program, providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772180/Raffles_Hotels___Resorts_THE_BUTLER_IS_BACK__RAFFLES_HOTELS___RE.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772181/Raffles_Hotels___Resorts_THE_BUTLER_IS_BACK__RAFFLES_HOTELS___RE.jpg

Media contacts: Erica Flint, Director, Global Communications for Raffles Hotels & Resorts: Erica.Flint@raffles.com; Perowne International: Raffles@PerowneInternational.com