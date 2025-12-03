Kajima and Accor Announce Raffles Residences Bali: A Community of Ultra-Luxury Homes on a Secluded 5.3-Hectare Oceanfront Estate

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor and Kajima Development Pte Ltd today announced the debut of Raffles Residences Bali, an exclusive lineup of 28 ultra-luxury homes launching in multiple phases, located within the 5.3-hectare private estate adjacent to Raffles Bali in Jimbaran. Representing a new benchmark for branded residential living in Bali, the residences offer architectural distinction, complete privacy, and seamless access to the legendary Raffles service experience.

Raffles Residences Bali

Situated on a dramatic forested headland with sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and Bali's most sacred mountains, the development is accessed via a discreet private road and planned at exceptionally low density. Each branded residence is positioned for privacy yet remains moments from Raffles Bali's award-winning facilities — an offering reserved for a small number of buyers who value craftsmanship, exclusivity, and a freestanding residence in one of Bali's most protected enclaves.

Developed by PT Jimbaran Greenhill — led by Kajima Development Pte Ltd in partnership with PT Jimbaran Hijau — the residences will be managed by Raffles Hotels & Resorts. Launching in Q2 2026, the three to five-bedroom homes start from 502 sqm of interior space and offer ocean, cliff, or combined cliff-and-ocean views.

Discerning buyers are increasingly seeking fully serviced homes that blend investment security with effortless living. Branded residences offer peace of mind, professional maintenance, and strong resale value — a combination that has accelerated demand on the island's most exclusive coastlines.

The new residences augment Accor's leadership positioning in the branded residences sector, with more than 50 branded residence communities now in operation across 25+ distinct hospitality brands globally, and further strengthen the Group's regional luxury pipeline, adding a flagship project in one of Asia's highest-demand leisure markets. Raffles Residences Bali will become a showcase for the group's branded residential expansion strategy across gateway cities and iconic resort destinations.

A Design Approach Guided by Land, Light, and Precision



A master plan, conceived by James Hyatt Studio (USA) harmonises the remarkable natural terrain with expansive ocean views. Here, topography is defined by Jimbaran Bay to the north and a lush valley to the west, bringing the characteristics of the sea and mountains together.

By respecting existing contours, mature trees, and embracing the natural light, careful planning creates a secluded residential enclave in close harmony with nature. Where each residence is thoughtfully positioned to respond to the unique character of its setting while maximising dramatic ocean views.

The design of the residences, led by Kajima together with Singapore and Bali-based Area Designs, features open yet intimate spaces with quiet emphasis on restraint and graceful proportions.

Refined natural materials including locally sourced Palimanan limestone and Sukabumi green slate, Indonesian hardwoods such as teak and ironwood, and custom textiles reference Bali and Indonesian cultural vernaculars in a fresh, yet timeless way.

Natural light and prevailing breezes are thoughtfully embraced, while careful consideration of privacy between the residences ensures comfort and seclusion. Provisions include living and dining spaces expanding seamlessly from indoors to outdoors, 15m – 20m long infinity-edge swimming pools, and large outdoor areas together with shaded pavilions that are featured on the view side of the residences. Landscaping is richly layered yet well controlled through each compound with a carefully selected range of local flora.

The legacy of the late Dr. Shoichi Kajima — who designed and owned his residence at The Batujimbar, a landmark estate for tropical modernism — quietly flows throughout every element of the design. The overall effect, achieved only through a rigorous design process, ensures the architecture has a timeless quality that exudes sophistication and a feeling of being deeply rooted in place.

"With Raffles Residences Bali, we sought to create something that could only exist on this site — a site that carries the rare topographical condition of the ocean and mountain coexisting, echoing the character of Jimbaran and Ubud. The special connection between the ocean and the mountain is deeply valued in traditional Balinese cosmology and it was here that Dr. Kajima identified as a special place to witness the sunset, just as his Sanur villa was ideal to experience sunrise. When these residences are complete so will the vision to experience the best of Bali's wonders from dawn to dusk."

— Shuichi Oishi, CEO, Kajima Development Pte Ltd

Interiors Defined by 'Quiet Luxury'

Interior design by HBA Resort (Bali), AEDI Design Bureau, and BLINK Design Group emphasises light, volume, and natural materials. Bathrooms function as private spa retreats with freestanding soaking tubs and outdoor rain showers. Each villa also features dual kitchens outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances, while custom furniture pieces envisioned by the interior design groups anchor the living spaces with warmth and tactility.

Flexible rooms can function as wellness studios, studies, nurseries, or additional suites, and can be fitted with gym and related health enhancement equipment. The versatility offered by these flexible rooms makes the residences especially ideal for multi-generational living.

A Lifestyle Made Effortless Through Raffles Service

What truly distinguishes Raffles Residences Bali is the privilege of complete privacy at home, combined with full access to Raffles Bali's exceptional hospitality. Residents enjoy priority access to all resort facilities, including Rumari — one of Southeast Asia's most acclaimed dining destinations — along with the resort's infinity pool, beachfront, spa, bar, and curated wellness experiences.

Every residence is supported by the Raffles Residence Butlers, a dedicated team skilled in providing highly personalised service and managing every detail of daily living. From housekeeping, landscaping, and maintenance, to arranging a private dinner with the resort chef, chartering a yacht, or curating cultural excursions across Bali, every owner's butler is the single point of contact that ensures the residence always feels prepared and personal — whether the owner is in residence or arriving after months away.

"Raffles Residences Bali extends the brand's legacy of elegance and enchanted glamour — offering owners a rare combination of privacy, craft, and intuitive service and an invitation to live within a haven where every detail is shaped by our heritage of gracious hospitality. From bespoke design to highly personalised service, it is a privilege to bring the Raffles lifestyle to a residential setting of such extraordinary natural beauty."

— Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles Hotels & Resorts

With sustainability top of mind, the residences are Green Globe Certified, reflecting a commitment to responsible development and long-term environmental stewardship. From design to construction, every decision prioritised low impact: building footprints were shaped around existing trees rather than clearing them; native plant species were preserved and reintegrated into landscaping; and energy-saving and sensor-controlled cooling systems were integrated throughout.

Located just 20 minutes' drive from Denpasar International Airport, the location balances ultimate seclusion with effortless access to Bali's most compelling experiences. The residences are moments from Jimbaran Beach and Balangan Beach, a short drive to Nusa Dua, and close to iconic landmarks such as Uluwatu Temple. To escape the traffic to Ubud, Uluwatu and access neighbouring islands, a heliport is integrated within the resort with bookings available through the Butler service.

Raffles Residences Bali is supported by Accor One Living, an innovative platform in the industry that offers a 360º approach to the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded residential communities. Through Accor One Living, owners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor's diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions, creating a continuous flow of new opportunities to live, work, and enjoy.

Availability and Launch

A limited number of residences will be released in Q2 2026. A private preview website is now live; qualified buyers may register for first access to floorplans and invitation-only showings.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,700 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RAFFLES

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Jaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

ABOUT KAJIMA DEVELOPMENT PTE LTD

Kajima Development Private Limited is the Southeast Asian property development arm of Kajima Corporation, one of Japan's most established and respected construction and engineering companies. Founded in 1840 and headquartered in Tokyo, Kajima Corporation operates globally across Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America, delivering world-class solutions in design, engineering, construction, and real estate development.

Kajima Development brings this legacy to Southeast Asia through landmark projects that redefine luxury living and hospitality. Its portfolio includes Avadina Hills in Phuket, Sui Generis and Bishopsgate Residences in Singapore, and Apartment Senayan in Jakarta, along with luxury hotels such as Fairmont Jakarta, Conrad Singapore Orchard, The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, and Conrad Singapore Marina Bay.

With more than 30 ongoing projects across Asia, including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam, Kajima Development continues to shape the future of urban living through innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

ABOUT PT JIMBARAN HIJAU

PT Jimbaran Hijau is a leading Bali-based property developer shaping a 100-hectare integrated township in Jimbaran. The company designs, builds, and operates residential and commercial projects that unite contemporary living with Bali's cultural and environmental integrity. Its approach combines sustainable planning, green-certified buildings, smart technology, and refined design with Balinese craftsmanship and materials, ensuring every project is rooted in cultural context, supports community life, and maintains harmony with nature. PT Jimbaran Hijau is committed to shaping destinations that enrich daily life, strengthen the local economy, and protect Bali's cultural identity for generations to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837119/Raffles_Hotels___Resorts_Kajima_and_Accor_Announce_Raffles_Resid.jpg