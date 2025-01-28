The British Library Selects Clarivate to Provide Library Services and Discovery Platforms

Achieving more unified and secure workflows with cloud-based Alma, Primo and Rapido library software solutions from Clarivate

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announces that the British Library has selected Clarivate to provide its library services and discovery platforms to create a more cohesive, streamlined and secure experience. The British Library will implement Alma, Primo VE and Rapido.

Founded in 1973, the British Library is the United Kingdom's national library and is one of the largest libraries in the world. Its collection features 170 million items, including books, journals, newspapers, patents, maps, prints, manuscripts and digital publications.

After 20 years of partnership providing Aleph Library Management System and Primo discovery services, the British Library has turned to Clarivate to implement their next-generation library services platform and patron interface. The British Library will be the 43rd National and State library in the world to adopt Alma. This will improve the experience of users and simplify Library operations with a unified platform whilst providing a platform to enhance the Library's services into the future. Additionally, the British Library has selected Rapido to streamline its interlibrary loan system, further supporting resource sharing among the academic and research community.

Liz Jolly, Chief Librarian at the British Library, said: "Building on our existing and long-established relationship with Clarivate, we are delighted to be developing a comprehensive, end-to-end platform for all our library services. By implementing Alma, Primo VE and Rapido, we aim to restore and improve access to our collection, enhancing our support for research and making the knowledge and resources we hold accessible to everyone."

Bar Veinstein, President of Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "At Clarivate, we are dedicated to providing forward thinking solutions that support the missions of national libraries such as the British Library. Our collaboration will foster learning and discovery for future generations and make the United Kingdom's rich heritage accessible to researchers, scholars and the public."

