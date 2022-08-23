The Bitcoin Association for BSV's Annual Report Video

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing Director of the Bitcoin Association for BSV Patrick Prinz introduces the highlights of the last twelve months for the Association where the BSV blockchain reached an important milestone by becoming the biggest blockchain in the world with CryptoFights alone processing more daily transactions than ETH and BTC combined.

BSV is now regularly processing over 2,000,000+ daily transactions and miners have propagated several 4GB blocks . At the same time this period marks the start of a transition phase underpinned by changes in the management team of the Association as well as a self-critical review of its mandate.

The refined focus emphasises as a top priority the protection and the implementation of the full-featured Bitcoin protocol as per the vision of Dr. Craig S. Wright aka. Satoshi Nakamoto. The latest team additions to support the same are BA's Director Engineering Jad Wahab , Head of PMO Aleksandra Los as well as an elevation of existing OGs including but not limited to Connor Murray , Darren (Deggen) Kellenschwiler or infrastructure expert Jake Jones . The second emphasis of BA will be placed on nurturing a diverse and innovative ecosystem, serving creative builders of all sorts with easy access to education, documentation, reference clients and public places for discourse and collaboration.

On the latter, first critical steps taken were the recent launch of BSV's Discord , a critical piece which has been missing to date, as well as the opening of Citadels and Hubs globally which regularly host events and welcome any builders and interested parties to learn more and explore together what innovation is enabled by micropayments and BSV's unboundedly scalable, immutable ledger. These efforts will be led by BA's new Head of Culture & Community George Siosi Samuels or Discord Community Lead Brett Banfe , among others. The online effort will be complemented by events globally hosted and executed by leading ecosystem companies such as Domineum's recent record Blockchain Developer Summit in Abuja, TimeChain Labs Enterprise Utility Blockchain Summit in Bangalore/ India, the successful Blockchain 4 Gaming conference in Warsaw/Poland or the Enterprise Blockchain Conference in Brisbane/ Australia by Elas Digital .

Managing Director of the Bitcoin association for BSV said: "The last twelve months have been as turbulent as the twelve months before. I do not expect anything else for the next twelve months. What changed is the composition, DNA, and modus operandi of BA whereby we acknowledge that mistakes have been made in the past. I am building an organisation of high-performing cross-functional teams fully committed to the breakthrough innovation which Bitcoin is. To realise Bitcoin's vision, we need to do work so great that it cannot be done alone. This is what BA was created for. And this is what BA's members, partners and the ecosystem can expect to clearly see in everything we do going forward."

For the full Annual Report Video please click here .

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organisation which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners) , and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem . The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

