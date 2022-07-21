Australian Enterprise Blockchain Conference: brought together developers & techies

ZUG, Switzerland, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain Association sponsored the first Australian-based Enterprise Blockchain Conference and Developers Workshop. The two-day event provided Queensland based entrepreneurs working in the blockchain space workshops and access to blockchain professionals who are using the technology to power their businesses, right now.

The event hosts include: Elas, KeyiTech, Panda Angel and further partners included MetaStreme, Predict Ecology, BSV Blockchain Association, Tokenized, Amleh, LaMint, Macquarie Business School (NSW).

Managing Director of the BSV Blockchain Association Patrick Prinz commented: "Being able to showcase directly to developers what BSV can do is a vital cog in expanding what is already the biggest blockchain in the world. This was our first visit to Australia followed very quickly by a similar event in Nigeria as we make our way across the globe highlighting this invaluable tool to developers everywhere."

BSV Blockchain Association's APAC hub Head, Lise Li says: "During the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, I met many brilliant entrepreneurs who have been working on the blockchain for a long time. They were eager to draw people's attention to the technology and what it can do in their country. That is why the BSV Blockchain Association find it important now more than ever to continue participating and supporting events like this globally. I believe the awareness we raised during this two-day event in Australia, will mean that the BSV community in here will be able to expand and grow in popularity."

The BSV Blockchain can manage unbounded amounts of data, stored on-chain at a low cost. Unlike the technology behind sites like Facebook and Instagram, applications built on the BSV Blockchain can be stored and monetized within the data ledger. BSV is also the greenest and most ecological blockchain on the planet as confirmed by Canadian auditors MNP in their recent report on the subject.

To rewatch the conference livestream visit the official Bitcoin Association YouTube channel.

About the BSV Blockchain Association

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens, and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

Lightning Sharks on behalf of BSV Blockchain Association

Key contact: Haris Khan

Email: h.khan@lightningsharks.co.uk

Mobile: +44 (0) 7503 581 563

SOURCE BSV Blockchain Association