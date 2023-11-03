MADRID, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia will be in the spotlight in London, thanks to its presence at one of the largest tourism trade shows World Travel Market (WTM) from the 6th – 8th of November, held in excel London, and by showcasing its new brand narrative, 'Colombia, the country of beauty,' on the iconic giant screens at Piccadilly Circus.

The beauty of Colombia takes over London

"This strategic activities will promote Colombia's wealth and appeal on the international stage, showcasing its potential for tourism and business to the world," says Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the promotion agency of Colombia part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

The launch of this promotional strategy will begin at Piccadilly Circus, the iconic screens in central London. From October 30th to November 5th, ProColombia will present its new country brand narrative, 'Colombia, the country of beauty,' in this prime location.

"The Piccadilly Lights screen, composed of six display panels that rotate around the screen, will showcase Colombia's offerings in tourism and business. Each panel will display the country's advertisements for 90 seconds, in rotation for a period of nine minutes. In addition to Piccadilly, we will take over 13 other strategic locations in London such as South Street Kensington, Canary Wharf, Westfield amongst others." explained Caballero.

The highlight of Colombia's presence in the United Kingdom is its participation in the WTM tourism fair, where it will present for the first time, a delegation of 26 Colombian companies from various tourism sectors. Among the featured companies are Faranda Hotels, EM Hotels, and Decameron Hotels, along with the promotion entity of San Andrés Islands and Avianca airlines. Additionally, 21 Colombian tour operators are part of this representation.

At the 210sqmts Colombia stand, visitors will be able to have a gastronomic experience: a Colombian coffee tasting in collaboration with the company Hermanos Colombian Coffee Roasters. This activity will provide attendees with the opportunity to explore and enjoy the different types of speciality coffees from different regions of Colombia. Furthermore, chocolate enthusiasts can indulge in a tasting of Colombian cocoa by Ancestral Organics.

"Colombia is seizing this opportunity to showcase its cultural, tourism, and gastronomic richness to one of the world's most significant markets, the United Kingdom. This prominent presence at WTM 2023 reinforces Colombia's commitment to tourism and its desire to attract travellers from around the world to explore its wonderful destinations," Caballero concluded.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265859/ProColombia.jpg