The Automotive AR HUD Market to Hit $6.39 Billion by 2028, A 3x Growth in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's lastest research report, the automotive AR HUD market is growing at a CAGR of 17.26% during 2022-2028.

Report Attributes Report Market Size (2028) USD 6.39 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.45 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 17.26 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Projection Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Automakers play a pivotal role in the automotive Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD) market as they incorporate AR HUD technology into their vehicle models. The choices made by automakers regarding integrating AR HUDs substantially impact the market's growth. Additionally, companies specializing in augmented reality technology, display technology, and optical components play a crucial role in developing both hardware and software components for AR HUD systems. These specialized providers are instrumental in fostering innovation within the market. The automotive AR HUD has a dynamic and evolving nature in the industry. It involves a diverse set of stakeholders, ranging from automakers to technology providers and regulatory bodies. While barriers, such as cost and consumer education, exist, the market is rife with opportunities driven by the increasing demand for vehicle safety and connectivity features, the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles, and continuous technological advances in AR technology. Understanding these dynamics is essential for market development and strategic decision-making in this rapidly evolving sector.

OEM Sales Channels Secure Leading Share, While Aftermarket Sales Channel Emerges as Dominant Force in Market Growth

The OEM sales channel represents integrating AR HUD technology directly into vehicles during manufacturing. OEMs, the automotive manufacturers themselves, collaborate closely with AR HUD technology providers to seamlessly incorporate these systems into the design and specifications of their vehicles. This integration occurs on the assembly line, ensuring AR HUDs become an intrinsic component of the vehicle's original build. Several key aspects characterize the OEM sales channel. First and foremost, AR HUDs integrated through this channel are incorporated at the production stage, guaranteeing precision and a seamless fit with the vehicle's design. This process ensures the technology harmoniously aligns with the vehicle model, enhancing aesthetics and functionality.

On the other hand, the aftermarket sales channel involves installing AR HUD systems in vehicles after they have been manufactured and sold by OEMs. Specialized automotive accessory and electronics retailers and certified installation centers typically service this channel. Consumers who wish to add AR HUD technology to their existing vehicles can choose from a range of aftermarket solutions. Thus, this segment, though it holds a comparatively smaller market share, is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, around 18.4%, during the forecast period.

Regional Dynamics Propel Automotive AR HUD Markets Worldwide

North America: the North American automotive AR HUD market is experiencing significant growth driven by stringent safety regulations, increasing demand for ADAS, technological innovation, and consumer preference for connected vehicles. Leading companies like Visteon and Harman are actively involved in AR HUD development. Government support and collaboration ensure alignment with safety regulations. With a focus on reducing accidents, the region is poised to lead in adopting and integrating AR HUD technology, contributing to enhanced road safety.

Europe: The European automotive AR HUD market is witnessing robust growth fueled by stringent safety standards, especially in Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Spain. Luxury car manufacturers like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz adopting AR HUDs as standard features contribute significantly. The thriving automotive manufacturing base, recent market growth in January 2023, and urban congestion drive the integration of AR HUD technology. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, AR HUDs align with Europe's goals by promoting safer and more efficient driving, further propelling their adoption in the region's automotive sector.

APAC: The APAC automotive AR HUD market, covering China, Japan, South Korea, and others, is experiencing dynamic growth propelled by robust economic development, a rising middle class, and increased vehicle demand. Urbanization challenges, especially in cities like Shanghai and Beijing, drive the appeal of AR HUD technology for real-time navigation, reducing traffic congestion. Governments in Japan and South Korea prioritize road safety, aligning with AR HUD benefits in minimizing distractions. Renowned for technological advances, Japan and South Korea hold substantial shares in the APAC automotive AR HUD market, reflecting the region's increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies.

Latin America: The Latin America automotive AR HUD market, encompassing Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and others, is rising due to unique regional factors. Economic growth has led to an expanding middle class with higher disposable income, driving demand for technologically advanced vehicles, including AR HUDs. In cities like São Paulo and Mexico City, plagued by traffic congestion, AR HUD technology becomes crucial for real-time navigation and traffic updates, enhancing driver convenience. Governments' initiatives to improve road safety align with AR HUDs' capacity to reduce distractions. The region's growing interest in automotive technology, supported by investments from companies like Continental and Visteon, contributes to technological innovation in AR HUD adoption.

MEA: The Middle East & Africa (MEA) automotive AR HUD market, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Israel, thrives on economic growth and technological advances. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan drives automotive diversification, while the UAE, a tech hub, attracts investments in cutting-edge technologies. South Africa's commitment to road safety and traffic congestion fuels demand for AR HUD-equipped vehicles. Israel's innovation ecosystem spawns startups like WayRay and Innoviz Technologies, collaborating with global automakers for AR HUD integration. The region's emphasis on road safety, coupled with rising accident rates, propels mandates for AR HUD technology, making it a pivotal element in MEA's automotive landscape.

Key Company Profiles

Continental

DENSO

HARMAN International

HUDWAY

Nippon Sheet Glass

AUDI

Basemark

Robert Bosch

CY Vision

Foryou Corporation

Huawei Technologies

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Jaguar Land Rover

Kia

Nippon Seiki

Nissan Motor

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Raythink Technology

SHINEX ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES

Shenzhen 3-dragons Technology

3-dragons Technology Hefei Jiangcheng Technology

TOYOTA MOTOR

VALEO

Visteon

Volkswagen

AB Volvo

WayRay

Envisics

STRADVISION

Market Segmentation

Projection Type

Close

Far

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Other Vehicles

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Singapore



Australia



India



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

The Automotive AR HUD Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the automotive AR HUD market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the automotive AR HUD market growth from 2023 to 2028. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the automotive AR HUD market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the automotive AR HUD market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the automotive AR HUD market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the automotive AR HUD market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the automotive AR HUD market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the automotive AR HUD market?

The global automotive AR HUD market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.39 billion by 2028.

What is the growth rate of the global automotive AR HUD market?

The global automotive AR HUD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.26% from 2022 to 2028.

Which region dominates the global automotive AR HUD market share?

North America held the largest global automotive AR HUD market share, accounting for over 38% of global revenue in 2022.

What are the significant trends in the automotive AR HUD market?

The increasing adoption rate of advanced technologies by OEMs, increasing demand for ADAS, growth in demand for connected vehicles, and collaboration between automakers and technology companies are significant trends in the automotive AR HUD market.

Who are the key players in the global automotive AR HUD market?

Continental, DENSO, HARMAN International, HUDWAY, and Nippon Sheet Glass are the key players in the global automotive AR HUD market.

