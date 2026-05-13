Building Construction Glass Market Size to Reach 99.02 Billion by 2031 as APAC Captures 40% Global Share -- Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global building construction glass market is expected to reach USD 99.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Building Construction Glass Market

Pages- 226

Region- 5

Countries-19

Company- 32

Segment-03

Building Construction Glass Market Report Scope:

Market Size (2031) USD 99.02 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 75 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 4.74 % Market Size (Shipment Volume) 102.90 Million Tons (2031) Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Segments By Ip Type, Building Type, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

More Than 102.90 Million Tons of Building Construction Glass Shipments Expected by 2031

The global building construction glass market is gaining strong momentum as urban expansion, stricter energy-efficiency regulations, and sustainable construction trends continue to reshape modern building projects worldwide. Demand for high-performance glass is rising across commercial, residential, and infrastructure developments as builders focus on energy savings, advanced façade systems, and green building standards. In response, manufacturers are expanding production capacity and investing in coated, processed, and energy-efficient glass technologies to meet growing global demand. Companies such as Fuyao Glass Industry Group and Xinyi Glass Holdings are strengthening their market presence through continuous capacity expansion and product innovation.

Strategic Competitive Shifts Transforming the Building Construction Glass Market

Manufacturers are increasingly competing through advanced energy-efficient glazing solutions as stricter building energy codes and green certification standards accelerate demand for high-performance construction glass

Companies are prioritizing low-carbon manufacturing capabilities, recyclable glass materials, and energy-saving product innovation to strengthen sustainability positioning and address evolving ESG-driven procurement requirements

Market leaders are expanding integrated façade offerings and project-led supply strategies while strengthening relationships with architects, EPC contractors, and real estate developers to improve long-term project visibility and secure large-scale construction contracts

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Why High-Performance Glass Is Becoming the Backbone of Modern Construction

Energy efficiency is becoming a core priority in modern building design as developers and governments focus on reducing operational costs, lowering carbon emissions, and meeting stricter sustainability standards. This shift is accelerating the adoption of advanced construction glass solutions that improve thermal insulation, façade efficiency, safety, and overall building performance across commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects worldwide.

Tempered Glass is witnessing strong demand across high-rise buildings, façades, and railings due to its higher strength, durability, and improved safety performance

is witnessing strong demand across high-rise buildings, façades, and railings due to its higher strength, durability, and improved safety performance Laminated Glass is gaining traction in airports, malls, skylights, and premium residential projects for its impact resistance, sound insulation, and enhanced structural safety

is gaining traction in airports, malls, skylights, and premium residential projects for its impact resistance, sound insulation, and enhanced structural safety Low-E & Solar Control Coated Glass remains one of the fastest-growing segments as developers focus on reducing heat transfer, lowering energy consumption, and improving indoor thermal comfort

remains one of the fastest-growing segments as developers focus on reducing heat transfer, lowering energy consumption, and improving indoor thermal comfort Insulated Glass Units (IGUs) are increasingly being adopted in modern commercial and urban infrastructure projects to improve energy efficiency, thermal insulation, and overall building performance

Global Construction Glass Demand Is Shifting Toward Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific accounts for around 40% of the global building construction glass market and continues to emerge as the industry's most influential growth region, driven by sustained urban expansion, infrastructure modernization, and rising investment in commercial and residential developments across China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region is witnessing increasing demand for high-performance architectural glass solutions in smart cities, transportation hubs, high-rise buildings, and premium urban infrastructure projects. Supported by large-scale construction pipelines, cost-competitive manufacturing, and faster project execution, APAC remains a key growth and investment hub for façade glass, curtain walls, skylights, and energy-efficient glazing applications.

The Segmentation Highlight in the Building Construction Glass Market

IP Type: The flat glass segment accounted for the largest market share of around 79% in 2025.

The flat glass segment accounted for the largest market share of around 79% in 2025. Building Type: The residential segment dominates and shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.19%.

The residential segment dominates and shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.19%. Geography: APAC dominates the global glass market for building construction with the largest share of around 40%.

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Key Company Profiles

SAINT-GOBAIN

AGC Inc.

NSG Group

GUARDIAN GLASS

Şişecam Group

Vitro Architectural Glass

Cardinal Glass Industries

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Schott AG

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Ltd

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Jinjing Group

Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.

CSG Holding Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Creation Classic Glass

Qingdao Migo Glass Co. Ltd.

Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung

Romag Ltd.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Bendheim Glass

Press Glass Holding SA

Viridian Glass

Gulf Glass Industries

Sejal Glass Ltd.

Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd

Euroglass GmbH

SEDAK GMBH

TVITEC System Glass

Jeber Kowitz LP

Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the global building construction glass market?

How big is the global building construction glass market?

What are the trends in the global building construction glass market?

What is the shipment volume of the global building construction glass market in 2031?

Which region dominates the global building construction glass market?

Who are the major players in the global building construction glass market?

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