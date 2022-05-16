The Anorexia Nervosa Market Size is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 18.9% in the 7MM During the Study Period (2019-32)

The overall Anorexia Nervosa market is expected to boost due to rising prevalence cases over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. Along with the expected launch of emerging therapy in the Anorexia Nervosa treatment market can boost during the forecasted period (2022–2032)

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Anorexia Nervosa Market Insights report provides a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Anorexia Nervosa emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Anorexia Nervosa market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Anorexia Nervosa Market

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the Anorexia Nervosa market size was USD 63 million in 2021 which is further expected to increase by 2032 in the 7MM.

As per analysis, the total Anorexia Nervosa prevalent cases in the 7MM were found more than 1.6 million in 2021.

in 2021. The leading Anorexia Nervosa companies such as COMPASS Pathways, Benuvia Therapeutics, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, and others are evaluating Anorexia Nervosa drugs in various stages of development that will launch in the Anorexia Nervosa market in the coming years.

Key Anorexia Nervosa therapies in the pipeline include Psilocybin, RQ 00433412, ART 2713, PF-07258669, Ketamine, expected to bring a positive shift in the Anorexia Nervosa market along with others.

expected to bring a positive shift in the Anorexia Nervosa market along with others. The expected launch of therapies and the increasing prevalence will lead to Anorexia Nervosa market growth during the forecasted period.

Anorexia Nervosa Overview

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder characterized by weight loss (or a failure to gain weight in growing children), difficulties maintaining a healthy body weight for one's height, age, and stature, and, in many cases, a distorted body image. Anorexics often restrict their calorie intake and the types of foods they eat.

The exact Anorexia Nervosa causes are unknown. However, genetic risk factors, as well as a mix of environmental, social, and cultural variables, may all play a role. It's possible that certain personality traits make some people more susceptible to anorexia than others.

The physical Anorexia Nervosa symptoms are connected to malnutrition. Anorexia also encompasses mental and behavioural disorders such as an inaccurate sense of body weight and an exceedingly intense fear of gaining weight or becoming obese. It may be difficult to detect symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa because what constitutes a low body weight varies from person to person, and some people may not seem particularly thin. In addition, persons suffering from anorexia frequently conceal their thinness, eating habits, or health difficulties. The Anorexia Nervosa diagnosis includes physical exams, lab tests, psychological evaluation, X-ray, ECG, and others.

Anorexia Nervosa Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total Anorexia Nervosa prevalent cases were approximately 1.6 million cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, Germany has the highest Anorexia Nervosa diagnosed prevalence, while Spain had the lowest in 2021.

The Anorexia Nervosa Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent cases of Anorexia Nervosa

Diagnosed prevalent cases of Anorexia Nervosa

Gender-specific Prevalence of Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia Nervosa Treatment Market

Treatment typically entails a combination of methods, such as psychiatric therapy, dietary counselling, and/or hospitalization. Anorexia Nervosa treatment programs are tailored to the needs of the person and may involve one or more of the following:

The individual, group, and/or family psychotherapy

Medical care and monitoring

Nutritional counselling

Medications

Family-based treatment (FBT), eating disorder-focused psychotherapy, adolescent-focused psychotherapy, and other treatments are examples of psychotherapies. Antidepressants, antipsychotics, and mood stabilizers may also be beneficial in the treatment of eating disorders and other co-occurring conditions like anxiety or depression. Anorexia Nervosa treatment must address both psychological and physical issues. A mental health expert and a primary care doctor should be part of the therapy team.

Continuous medical care, frequent therapy, dietary counselling, and medication are typically required for successful Anorexia Nervosa treatment. Although certain antidepressants are used to treat anorexia, they are not always successful, and no drugs for Anorexia Nervosa have been authorized by the FDA. Patients are often managed with Anorexia Nervosa medications such as olanzapine, aripiprazole, and dronabinol, although there is no standard therapy available. Quetiapine is an atypical antipsychotic that, when taken in modest doses, can aid with both psychological and physical benefits while causing few side effects, making it a good contender for Anorexia Nervosa treatment. Prozac can aid with depression symptoms as well as potentially with healthy weight maintenance if weight loss has been accomplished.

Anorexia Nervosa Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

RQ 00433412: RaQualia Pharma

ART 2713: AstraZeneca

PF-07258669: Pfizer

Psilocybin: COMPASS Pathways

Ketamine: Homeostasis Therapeutics

Anorexia Nervosa Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of Anorexia Nervosa and the increasing number of cases globally are anticipated to result in an increase in treatment choices. As a result, the Anorexia Nervosa market will see an increase in the following year. Moreover, most guideline recommendations encourage using drug therapy in conjunction with psychotherapies, drug development companies can create novel treatment packages that comprise both drugs and psychotherapies, which further boosts the Anorexia Nervosa market. In addition, the collaboration between research institutes and pharmaceutical companies will also contribute to the growth of the Anorexia Nervosa market.

However, certain factors are impeding the growth of the Anorexia Nervosa market. One of the main reasons is that there is a scarcity of trainers or experts to talk to patients and spread awareness among the population regarding Anorexia Nervosa. These are the major barriers to the Anorexia Nervosa market growth. Another major challenge to the Anorexia Nervosa market is the patients' social stigma and the unwillingness to accept their condition. Moreover, insufficient and unclear data to estimate the accurate Anorexia Nervosa cases are also limiting the growth of the Anorexia Nervosa market. In addition, lack of resources and funding are also acting as a barrier to the Anorexia Nervosa market growth. Furthermore, guidelines and recommendations are focused on non-pharmacological therapies, and thus impeding the growth of the Anorexia Nervosa market.

Scope of the Anorexia Nervosa Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Anorexia Nervosa Companies: COMPASS Pathways, Benuvia Therapeutics, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, and others

COMPASS Pathways, Benuvia Therapeutics, Artelo Biosciences, RaQualia Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Homeostasis Therapeutics, LLC, and others Key Pipeline Therapies : RQ 00433412, ART 2713, PF-07258669, Psilocybin, Ketamine, and others

: RQ 00433412, ART 2713, PF-07258669, Psilocybin, Ketamine, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Anorexia Nervosa current marketed and emerging therapies

Anorexia Nervosa current marketed and emerging therapies Anorexia Nervosa Market Dynamics: Anorexia Nervosa market drivers and barriers

Anorexia Nervosa market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Anorexia Nervosa Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Anorexia Nervosa Market Overview at a Glance 4. Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Management and Treatment 7. Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Emerging Therapies 10. 7MM Anorexia Nervosa Market Analysis 11. Anorexia Nervosa Market Outlook 12. Anorexia Nervosa Market Drivers 13. Anorexia Nervosa Market Barriers 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

