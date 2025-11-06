The 26th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education Concludes in Beijing, Accelerating Cross-Border Partnerships

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education (CACIE 2025), hosted by the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE), concluded in Beijing after four days of dynamic exchange. More than 5,000 participants from over 70 countries and regions gathered under the theme "Bridging Education and Beyond" to explore new pathways for international cooperation.

CACIE2025 Opening Plenary

The conference featured a full agenda of opening plenary, parallel forums, exhibitions, and high-level meetings, offering a comprehensive platform for global education dialogue and partnership.

A highlight of the conference was the release of 25 major reports, including "Study on Country-Specific Approaches to Chinese-Foreign Cooperative Education" and the "Successes and Challenges in China-UK TNE Partnerships - Understanding Management Best Practices of TNE Programs in China," which provided comprehensive analysis and strategic recommendations for cross-border educational cooperation. In addition, 42 cooperation agreements were signed during the event, laying the groundwork for new institutional partnerships and expanding access to high-quality educational resources.

The conference also provided a practical platform for connection. The China–New Zealand Education B2B Session facilitated direct dialogue between 25 New Zealand institutions and Chinese counterparts, while the China–U.S. Education B2B Session brought together 14 U.S. institutions under the coordination of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. These sessions supported real-time matchmaking and furthered the shared mission of building high-efficiency collaboration networks.

Across 39 parallel forums, more than 500 speakers examined pressing issues such as global talent development, STEM education, vocational training, educational innovation, and digital transformation. Diverse voices from university administrators and EdTech pioneers to policy leaders contributed a wealth of perspectives and actionable solutions, underscoring education's central role in shaping resilient, equitable societies.

The 2025 China Education Expo, an integral part of CACIE, opened its doors in Beijing from October 31 to November 1. Featuring 18 national pavilions and nearly 400 institutions from 38 countries and regions, the Expo in Beijing welcomed over 15,000 students and parents. A series of study-abroad seminars offered detailed guidance on global study destinations, with the exhibition now continuing its nationwide tour in China.

At its reception night, CACIE 2025 unveiled Thailand as the Country of Honor for next year's event, inviting the global education community to reconvene in 2026 for another chapter of cooperation and cultural exchange.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815538/CACIE2025_Opening_Plenary.jpg