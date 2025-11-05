Bridging Education and Beyond: The 26th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education Opens in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China Annual Conference & Expo for International Education (CACIE 2025), one of Asia-Pacific's most influential gatherings in the field of education, officially opened in Beijing on October 30. Under the theme "Bridging Education and Beyond," the event brought together more than 5,000 education professionals from over 70 countries and regions, including representatives from embassies and consulates, government officials, university presidents, and leaders and educators from global education organizations.

Hosted by the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE), CACIE 2025 featured more than 100 bilateral and multilateral activities, including plenary sessions, parallel forums, collaborative dialogues, and exhibitions.

China's Minister of Education, HUAI Jinpeng, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the transformative role of education amid global shifts. "We must respond to the world's pressing questions with the power of education," he stated. He proposed three key initiatives: ensuring inclusive and equitable education for a sustainable world; embracing innovation to fuel vitality in education; and building inclusive communities through mutual learning and collaboration.

Alongside the main plenary, CACIE 2025 featured 39 parallel forums on higher, vocational, and basic education, focusing on digital transformation, student mobility, and global cooperation. Representatives from 18 countries joined the launch of the 2025 China Education Expo Pavilions. The event also hosted networking activities and B2B sessions through CACIE CONNECT, helping institutions explore new partnerships.

The conference also marked the release of 25 major education reports and the signing of 42 cooperation agreements, covering areas such as joint degree programs, digital education, vocational training, and student exchange. These outcomes are set to provide valuable frameworks for advancing educational openness and fostering practical global partnerships.

This year, New Zealand was honored as the Country of Honor, underscoring the enduring strength of the China–New Zealand educational partnership.

Shane Reti, New Zealand's Minister for Universities and Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, noted that education has always served as a cornerstone of New Zealand–China relations and highlighted the long-standing partnerships between the two countries.

"This visit builds on the positive momentum from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's visit to China in June, and it's a great opportunity to strengthen our collaboration even further," said Minister Reti. "We are expanding our education links through student exchanges, joint research, and institutional partnerships across science and innovation that bring real benefits to both countries."