The 2026 FITUR International Tourism Fair will further consolidate the deepening cooperation and development potential between the tourism industries of China and Spain

Against a backdrop of unparalleled aviation connectivity, China will leverage the FITUR trade fair to elevate its tourism positioning.

MADRID, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 FITUR International Tourism Fair, taking place from 21 to 25 January 2026 at Madrid's IFEMA exhibition centre, will further cement the deepening cooperation between China and Spain's tourism sectors. According to data from the Spanish National Tourist Board's Beijing office, Chinese tourist arrivals to Spain reached 163,856 in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 26.12% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Separate statistics from the Chinese Embassy in Madrid indicate approximately 157,000 Spanish travellers visited China in 2024.

China will occupy a strategic position at FITUR 2026, with the China National Tourism Administration and the tourism authorities of the Macao and Hong Kong Special Administrative Regions participating in an official capacity. Airlines including Cathay Pacific, local tourism bureaus from Shanghai and Beijing, alongside leading tourism technology companies such as Shiji Group and Xiwang, will also join the event. China's prominence at this year's fair coincides with enhanced aviation connectivity: China Southern Airlines has recently launched a Madrid-Guangzhou route, with direct weekly flights projected to reach a record high of 61 during the 2025-2026 winter season.

A report from Spain's National Tourism Secretariat indicates that by 2025, the country's tourism sector will benefit from a strong tailwind from the Chinese market. Following a recovery in spending during 2024, China's outbound travel demand continues to gain momentum. Meanwhile, Spain's position as a tourism brand has been further consolidated, securing its place among the most popular travel destinations. Meanwhile, the latest data indicates that Chinese tourists' expenditure in Spain will reach €1.417 billion in 2025, representing a 1.4% increase over 2024. This trend demonstrates Spain's growing appeal to Chinese visitors, particularly among high-purchasing-power segments.

Regarding China's overall tourism demand, the Spanish National Tourism Administration notes that both domestic and international source markets are experiencing sustained growth in travel expenditure. By 2026, driven by the lifting of travel restrictions, consumption recovery, and improved air connectivity, China's domestic source market is projected to grow by 6%, while the international source market is expected to increase by 9% to 10%.

A new edition of FITUR, the International Tourism Fair held at the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre, which has established itself as one of the benchmarks for the tourism sector with the presence of 156 countries and an attendance of more than 250,000 people, including professionals and visitors.

