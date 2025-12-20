FITUR 2026 to confirm the strength and potential of the UK tourism market

The United Kingdom strengthens its institutional and business presence and uses FITUR as a strategic global platform.

MADRID, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2026 , the International Tourism Trade Fair, taking place from 21 to 25 January at IFEMA MADRID , will highlight the vitality of the UK tourism market and the close relationship it maintains with Spain, a destination to which British travellers give one of the highest ratings in Europe.

MADRID, España, Dec. 19, 2025, /PRNewswire/ -- 18.4 million British tourists arrived in Spain in 2024, 19.6% of the total, and up to September 2025, 15.3 million are expected, up 4% year-on-year, with spending of 19 billion euros, according to the Secretary of State for Tourism . Tourism is a two-way relationship. According to VisitBritain more than 2.5 million Spaniards travelled to the United Kingdom in 2024, ranking among its top outbound markets, spending £1.4 billion. Moreover, three out of every five Spanish holidaymakers are repeat visitors, reflecting the consolidated cultural and urban connection between the two countries.

Spain remains the number one international destination for the British, according to the Office for National Statistics , with air connectivity reinforcing this trend and capacity programmed for the 2025/26 winter season growing by 4.9%. In 2024, Britons spent an average of 1,228 euros per person and 176 euros per day in Spain, with stays of around seven nights. Between January and August 2025, their spending grew by 5%, according to Egatur . Preference for Spain is also strong: 41.2% include it in their consideration set and 15.2% choose it as their favourite destination, with a satisfaction level of 73.3% among those who have already visited.

The United Kingdom will be strengthening its institutional presence at FITUR 2026 with the official incorporation of Destination North East England along with a diverse business representation. In travel technology, leading firms include Mews and Sabre , together with Warner Bros. London Studio , agencies, DMCs and wholesalers.

British visitors to Spain are mainly leisure visitors, with activities centred on beaches, city tours and shopping, while Spaniards travelling to the UK are attracted by its cities, historical heritage, cultural experiences and visits to family and friends. FITUR 2026 will provide a setting to address cooperation and business opportunities between the two leading tourism markets .

A new edition of FITUR, the International Tourism Fair held at the IFEMA Madrid exhibition centre, which has established itself as one of the benchmarks for the tourism sector with the presence of 156 countries and an attendance of more than 250,000 people, including professionals and visitors.

