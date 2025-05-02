The 137th Canton Fair Sees a Booming Market for All-Age Toys

GUANGZHOU, China, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 3 of the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), held from May 1 to 5, features 11,759 export exhibitors under the theme "Better Life." The event sees the shifting dynamics of the global toy industry, emphasizing how Chinese manufacturers are both responding to and shaping the rising demand for toys that appeal not only to children but to consumers of all ages.

Shantou City Chenghai Area Huada Toy Co., Ltd., a veteran in plastic building blocks manufacturing and export, brought a vibrant wall of lifelike flowers to its booth, entirely constructed from plastic building blocks. This creative installation not only turned heads but also highlighted the company's latest product line, which reimagines building blocks as elegant, display-worthy decor. The featured floral series offers users the satisfaction of hands-on assembly combined with the aesthetic appeal of realistic artificial flowers. Once completed, these pieces can be used as stylish ornaments in homes or offices, bridging the gap between playful creativity and practical design.

"This collection reflects the evolution of toys," said Chen Xiaowei, the company's Deputy Marketing Director. "They're no longer just for children. We're seeing a growing trend among young adults who enjoy the process of building and the beauty of the finished product." According to the company, its sub-brand PANLOS is specifically designed with this audience in mind, targeting consumers between 18 and 35.

Meanwhile, Guangdong SYMA Model Aircraft Industrial Co., Ltd drew attention with its latest range of aerial toys, including remote-controlled helicopters, foldable drones, and acrobatic flyers. Equipped with smart sensors and one-touch stunt features, these products provide an accessible entry point for both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts, catering to users of all ages, whether children or adults. Huang Zebin, Chief Marketing Officer of SYMA, emphasized that they consistently launch new products at the Canton Fair. "Given the scale of the event and the diversity of international buyers it attracts, the Fair often brings unexpected opportunities beyond our initial expectations," he noted.

The rising popularity of "all-age toys" reflects a shift toward more experience-driven, emotionally engaging consumer preferences, prompting companies to rethink traditional product boundaries and uncover new growth opportunities. With a strong focus on advanced design, precision manufacturing, and user-centric innovation, Chinese suppliers are uniquely positioned to lead and scale in this rapidly growing global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678607/image_969985_37902381.jpg