Canton Fair Opens Overseas Buyer Pre-registration for the 139th Session

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has officially opened overseas buyer pre-registration for its 139th session, which will be held in Guangzhou, China, from April 15 to May 5, 2026.

To enhance on-site services and improve participation efficiency, all overseas buyers attending the offline exhibition are required to complete pre-registration in advance. The process applies to both regular buyers who have previously attended the Fair in person and new buyers.

For overseas buyers, early pre-registration unlocks dedicated services. Registered buyers receive official updates on highlights, exhibitors, exhibits, and on-site activities via Canton Fair emails, and can collect complimentary souvenirs on arrival, with collection details announced later.

Pre-registration is available from February 14, 2026, and can be completed through multiple channels. Buyers may confirm attendance directly via the Canton Fair App or log in to the Buyer Service System on the official Canton Fair website, where new buyers can submit badge application as part of the registration process.

In parallel with pre-registration, applications for official invitation letters for the 139th Canton Fair are also open from February 14. Invitation letters are essential documents for visa applications and travel arrangements for many overseas buyers.

Regular overseas buyers may apply for invitation letters by logging into the Buyer Service System, accessing the invitation letter section, and submitting updated personal and company information for confirmation. New buyers can apply for invitation letters while completing their overseas buyer badge application, with the system generating the invitation letter upon successful submission. Invitation letters can then be viewed, downloaded, or printed directly from the system.

Through streamlined digital registration and invitation services, the Canton Fair continues to improve the overseas buyer experience while ensuring efficient and well-organized on-site attendance. Global buyers are encouraged to complete pre-registration early and make full use of the Fair's digital tools to prepare for productive sourcing and business exchanges at the 139th Canton Fair in Guangzhou.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://buyer-h5.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903610/image_969985_15564535.jpg