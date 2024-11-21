THE 10 KG 99.99% PURE GOLD THE DANCE SCREEN (THE SCREAM TOO), A ONE-OF-A-KIND COIN FROM THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT, SURPASSES $1.5 MILLION AT HEFFEL AUCTION

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted that the one-of-a-kind 2024 10 kg 99.99% Pure Gold Coin – The Dance Screen (The Scream Too), an exquisite numismatic tribute to the art of acclaimed Haida master carver Chief 7IDANsuu (James Hart), sold for $1,561,250.00 CAD (including Buyer's Premium), after a live auction conducted by Heffel Fine Art Auction House (Heffel). This rare, pure gold masterpiece was sold to an anonymous bidder on November 20, 2024, and beat the previous record for a coin offered at auction in Canada, held by The Ultimate, a one kilo pure platinum coin also produced by the Royal Canadian Mint.

"We are thrilled by the collector interest in this unique coin and delighted that the skill of the Royal Canadian Mint and the talent of Chief 7IDANsuu (James Hart) have been recognized by the buyer of this rare and beautiful 10 kg pure gold masterpiece," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege to auction The Dance Screen (The Scream Too) 10kg pure gold coin," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "The profoundly significant artwork by the esteemed Chief James Hart, showcased on its face, stands as an enduring icon of Canadian art, embodying the rich traditions and cultural narratives of the Haida Nation. We are honoured to have placed this masterpiece in a distinguished collection and look forward to seeing its legacy continue to inspire."

Impeccably crafted from 10 kg of 99.99% pure Canadian gold, The Dance Screen (The Scream Too) re–creates carved images from the original red cedar panel carved by Chief 7IDANsuu on its reverse. The reverse design of the flagship coin of the 2024 Opulence Collection brings together traditional Haida figures—a Shaman, the Beaver, Raven, Eagle, Frog, Orca and Mother Bear with cubs—whose life deeply depends on the Salmon, represented in human and animal form along the edge. Six pearlescent pieces of responsibly sourced abalone shell are inlayed along the coin's edge, where their aquatic hues shimmer in the light and their shapes evoke the Haida copper shields that serve as traditional markers of wealth. The imposing coin's obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati, surrounded by an engraving of subtle sketch lines from the original carving.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours.

As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling nearly $1 billion. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

