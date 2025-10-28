Thai Airways invests in Digital Loyalty Transformation with IBS Software's iLoyal Platform

BANGKOK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a global leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry, announced that Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has selected IBS Software's iLoyal platform to digitally transform and modernise the THAI's Royal Orchid Plus Programme.

Thai Airways Embarks on Digital Loyalty Transformation with IBS Software’s iLoyal Platform

At the heart of this digital transformation strategy is the deployment of IBS Software's iLoyal platform, designed to deliver more personalised, connected and rewarding experience for Royal Orchid Plus members. The platform will provide Thai Airways with a future-ready loyalty foundation, ensuring members benefit from seamless digital touchpoints across their travel journey.

With its advanced AI and data-driven capabilities, iLoyal will enable Thai Airways to accelerate member engagement across the customer lifecycle, design targeted promotions and expand opportunities beyond traditional rewards programmes. The platform's open architecture also supports integration with partners in banking, retail, hospitality, and lifestyle, enhancing the overall value of Royal Orchid Plus.

"Thai Airways understands the power of loyalty in driving meaningful customer relationships," said Marcus Puffer, Head of Loyalty Solutions, IBS Software. "With iLoyal, we will help future-proof Royal Orchid Plus, enabling Thai Airways to deliver the digital-first experiences today's travellers expect."

"As loyalty expectations evolve across the APAC region, Thai Airways' selection of IBS Software reflects our commitment to helping airlines transform into digital retailers," added Gautam Shekar, APAC Region Head, IBS Software, "Thai Airways is an iconic carrier, and we are proud to support their journey of innovation."

Kittiphong Sansomboon, Chief Commercial Officer, Thai Airways said "Strengthening our loyalty programme is a key priority. This investment marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, focusing on the programme's "Power of Plus" - Plus Value Propositions, Plus Members, and Plus Revenue - to transform Royal Orchid Plus to be future-ready and to continue supporting THAI's business growth"

The implementation of IBS Software's iLoyal platform reinforces the company's leadership in airline loyalty solutions across the APAC region and reflects Thai Airways' strategic focus on digital transformation to deliver next-generation customer experiences."

For more information on IBS Software's loyalty management solutions, visit here.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

ABOUT THAI AIRWAYS

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is a full-service airline renowned for its exceptional service, strong global presence, and deep-rooted Thai hospitality.

THAI is a public company registered in The Securities Exchange of Thailand since 1991. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Bangkok, THAI operates the airlines business as a full-service carrier, which provides the transportation for passengers, goods, parcels and postal through domestic and international routes, including a warehousing service, ground handling service, ground equipment services, in-flight catering and aircraft maintenance services. As a Member of Star Alliance, THAI has a network of routes covering 30 countries around the world. THAI aims to focus on safety and quality of service with THAI touches for passenger comfort throughout the journey which have made THAI become one of the world's top-ranked airlines guaranteed by the various awards of recognition. For more information, visit thaiairways.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805853/Thai_Airways.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg