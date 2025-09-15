Tethered Drone Market is projected to reach US$2,378.12 million by 2031 at CAGR of 29.3% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Tethered Drones Market is observing significant growth owing to rapid growth in industrial sector especially in Asia Pacific.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Tethered Drones Market analysis focuses on various applications expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Tethered Drone Market Report Findings

Market Growth: The demand for long operational intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones in military applications has surged globally. The growth stems from rising geopolitical tensions, increased defense spending, and rapid technological advancements, especially in AI, sensors, and unmanned systems capabilities. Modern battlefields and evolving security needs have established ISR drones as critical components for real-time situational awareness, enabling forces to gather actionable intelligence without putting personnel at risk.



The growing focus of armed forces on communications, security, and ISR operations is driving the adoption of tethered drone systems worldwide. While the battery-operated UAV systems commonly used by military forces can be rapidly deployed to establish robust communication channels and cover large areas, they provide a limited time service for respective operations. In contrast, tethered drones have almost unlimited power supply, allowing the drone to operate longer and supporting military operations for the desired period. As a result, several military forces are collaborating with various tethered drone vendors to develop and deploy advanced tethered drones for their critical mission needs. For instance, in June 2025 , Elistair announced its participation in the European project SMAUG (Smart Maritime And Underwater Guardian). This collaborative program, funded by the European Union with nearly US$6.97 million , brings together 21 partners from 7 countries to strengthen surveillance and protection of sensitive port and maritime areas.



Development of Tethered Drones for Surveillance: The players in the tethered drone market are focusing on developing innovative products to meet the diverse demands of different commercial sectors. To achieve this, they collaborate with various companies to understand their needs better and provide reliable solutions.



In addition to military applications, there has been a significant increase in the deployment of tethered drones for various other applications over the past few years. Tethered drones are integrated into autonomous vessels and port security systems to detect underwater threats, monitor hulls, and secure shipping routes. The SMAUG project in Europe demonstrates how combined sensors (hydrophones, sonar, drones) create a multi-layered maritime security solution. Tethered drones are favored in environments with strict drone regulations, as their tethered nature increases operational safety and predictability and restricts flight area, reducing concerns over airspace congestion or privacy violations. For instance, in February 2025 , Eurolink Systems integrated a tethered solution to its Beluga mini-drone, expanding its use for defense, law enforcement, public safety, and other critical applications. Such deployment of tethered drones for surveillance operations are pushing the tethered drone market vendors to develop new and innovative products to cater to emerging market demands.



Use of Tethered Drones for Search and Rescue Operations: The growing adoption of tethered drones for different search and rescue operations is anticipated to be a key trend in the market. The extended operational capability of these drones offers essential support to search and rescue teams during their missions in remote locations.



Tethered drones are increasingly adopted in areas with strict flight regulations because their fixed, predictable operation simplifies compliance and airspace management. This makes them preferable in urban, densely populated, or strategically sensitive environments where free-flying drones are restricted or face greater scrutiny. In events like earthquakes or building collapses, tethered drones provide real-time situational awareness to command centers, help assess structural damage, and identify survivors or trapped individuals from a safe distance.



FEMA and similar agencies utilize drones for disaster reconnaissance and locating survivors in collapsed structures, enabling more effective coordination among human teams and equipment. For instance, in January 2022 , one of the search and rescue teams in Scotland announced that they had started using small foldable drones weighing less than three pounds, which is helping them significantly enhance their operational capabilities.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific . Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global tethered drone market is segmented into quadcopter and multicopter. The Quadcopter segment held the largest share of the Tethered Drone Market in 2024.

Based on end user, the tethered drone market is segmented into military and commercial. The commercial end user segment has been further categorized into energy & power, media & entertainment, telecom, and others (which includes oil & gas, mining, sports, agriculture, and traffic management). The Military segment held the largest share of the Tethered Drone Market in 2024

Based on application the market is categorized into inspection/surveying/mapping, law enforcement, search & rescue, and others. The Law Enforcement segment held the largest share of the Tethered Drone Market in 2024.

The Tethered Drones market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players : A few major companies operating in the Tethered Drones Market are Elistair, Acecore Technologies, Fotokite, Hoverfly Technologies, Novadem, Sky Sapience, Skyshot Private Limited, Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zenith Aerotech.

Global Headlines on Tethered Drone Market

Elistair, the French leader in the design and manufacturing of tethered drones for security applications, has announced the award of a major contract to supply 13 surveillance tethered drones to the Greek company Terra Spatium. These systems will be integrated into Mobile Operations Centers (MOCs) for the Hellenic Fire Service

Menet Aero's Intrepid tethered UAS platforms supported soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division during multiple Hunter-Electromagnetic Spectrum exercises from August 2023 to May 2024 . The Hunter EMS exercise series aimed to enhance soldiers' capabilities to appropriately respond and adapt to adversary electronic countermeasures by combining kinetic and non-kinetic effects in the modern theater of war.

Conclusion

The market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the coming years due to technological advancements, heightened defense and public safety investments, government incentives, and rising commercial adoption for continuous surveillance and event monitoring. The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

