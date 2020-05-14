Test Benches Market Size Worth $1.61 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global test benches market size is estimated to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of test benches in various industrial applications, such as automotive, semiconductor and electronics, industrial manufacturing, and engineering, is likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Need for the testing of appliances and equipment that are under development, such as consumer electronic devices, car components, turbines, and pumps, is estimated to drive the market over the next few years. Testing systems are also used for the measurement and inspection of machines and instruments.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is driven by increasing adoption of testing systems in various applications in order to fulfill the customer demand and deliver quality products to the end customers

Valve test benches dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019 owing to their benefits, such as ability to test the valves around ten times faster than the conventional testing methods

Motorized test stands are expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their ability to provide constant testing speed as compared to manual stands

By application, the semiconductor and electronics segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to rising production, design complexity, and requirement of high performance semiconductor devices used in several electronic products

Europe is expected to witness the highest growth in the next few years owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers of testing benches

Some of the key test benches market players are FuelCon AG ( Germany ), MCD Elektronik GmbH ( Germany ), Nidec Industrial Solutions ( Italy ), and ATEQ (U.S.).

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Test Benches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Bench Type (Valve, Force, Torque), By Component, By Test Stands, By Test Material, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/test-bench-market

Testing systems are used by the semiconductor manufacturing companies to enhance their performance capability and the speed of operation, which, in turn, reduces the cost of the semiconductor device. Furthermore, increasing demand for testing systems from the automotive industry owing to significant increase in the sales of vehicles is boosting the growth of the market. Recent innovation in the automotive industry, such as autonomous cars and electric vehicles, is further driving the demand for testing systems. Lightweight materials including processed steel, carbon fiber, aluminum, and steel are used to enhance the performance of the vehicles and reduce the weight and complexity of the automotive parts.

Companies are significantly investing in the installation of the test benches in order to deliver quality products to the end customers. For instance, in late 2017, Winergy, a business segment for gearboxes of Flender GmbH, a Siemens Company, installed the most extensive testing system in Australia for the testing of wind turbine gearboxes. The company has invested USD 3.95 million in the installation of the 2.8 MW full load test bench.

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing production of testing benches in the countries, such as Germany, Italy, and U.K. Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the presence of a large number of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing companies, especially in China. Countries such as U.S., Canada, and India are anticipated to generate considerable revenue over the next few years. Key players operating in the test benches market include Mark-10 (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); AMETEK Sensors, Test & Calibration (U.S.); Blum-Novotest (Germany); and IAG Industrie Automatisierungsgesellschaft m.b.H. (Austria).

Grand View Research has segmented the global test benches market based on component, test bench type, test stands, test material, application, and region:

Test Bench Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hardware



Software

Test Bench Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Valve



Force



Torque



Others

Test Bench Test Stands Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Manual Stands



Motorized Stands

Test Bench Test Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Valve



Motors



Furniture



Others

Test Bench Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Semiconductor and Electronics



Industrial Manufacturing and Engineering



Automotive and Transportation



Power Generation and Utilities



Oil and Gas



Others

Test Bench Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.