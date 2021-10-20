Tesla Leapfrogs the Competition in Interbrand's 2021 Best Global Brands Report

Sephora Enters the Table, While Tech Companies Continue to Dominate the Top Spots

- Tesla (#14) makes the biggest leap up the table and is the fastest growing brand of the past year with an unprecedented 184% increase in brand value after re-entering the rankings in 2020.

- Sephora (#100) is the only new entrant for 2021, making LVMH Group the biggest group entity, with five brands in the table.

- Tech dominates the top 10, with no changes to the top three of Apple (#1), Amazon (#2) and Microsoft (#3). The top three brands account for a third (33%) of the total table value this year.

- Top 100 brands now valued at US$2.67 billion – up 15% from 2020 – the highest ever growth rate in the 22-year history of Interbrand's Best Global Brands.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interbrand has today announced the brands that have fared best in its 2021 Best Global Brands ranking.

Following its re-entry to the table last year, Tesla (#14) was the fastest growing brand of 2021, with an unprecedented 184% increase in brand value. Tesla also saw the largest rise in rankings, moving 26 places up the table, closely followed by Salesforce.com (moving up 20 places to #38) and PayPal (moving up 18 places to #42).