Brands adapting to market challenges increases the total value of Interbrand's 2025 Best Global Brands by $150 billion

Top 3 continue as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon

Nvidia, Instagram, YouTube, Uber and Netflix power up the ranking

Highest level of new entrants since the ranking was created in 2000

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand consultancy Interbrand today launched its annual Best Global Brands ranking. This year's report reflects how brand leaders moved quickly to adapt to competitive challenges and shifting market dynamics to position their brands for growth.

The total value of this year's Best Global Brands stands at $3.6 trillion, a 4.4% increase from $3.4 trillion in 2024. While there has been overall growth in this year's ranking, there is also significant movement, with historic surges, and 12 new entrants.

Gonzalo Brujó, Global CEO of Interbrand, said: "Digitally enabled services and the rise of AI are creating winners faster than ever. Disruption is a defining force shaping global brands. Brands that are innovating across industries, building cultural relevance, and investing in long-term brand strategy are winning. Those relying on legacy strength alone are seeing challenges to their growth."

The brands navigating disruption

Brands riding this wave include Nvidia (#15, +116%), Netflix (#28, +42%), YouTube (#13, +61%), Uber (#64, +38%), Nintendo (#53, +35%) and Instagram (#8, +27%).

Newcomers Blackrock (#31), Booking.com (#32), Qualcomm (#39), GE Aerospace (#44), Uniqlo (#47), Schneider Electric (#65), Monster (#70), Nasdaq (#85), BYD (#90) and Shopify (#99) have joined the rankings marking the highest number of new entrants for any BGB report.

Media businesses surge

Digital media and entertainment platforms saw some of the biggest increases in brand value from 2024 to 2025. Instagram grew +27% entering the Top 10 for the first time, YouTube grew +61%, rising to #13, while Netflix surged +42%, climbing 10 places to #28. Netflix's expansion into gaming, sports, and live events underpins its momentum. YouTube expanded the role that influencers play in creating demand for endorsed products and for creator revenue streams.

Automotive industry shows continued strong brands in a dynamic environment

The automotive sector demonstrated brand resilience in the face of difficult market dynamics. Among the highest value auto brands, Toyota grew +2% holding the #6 position, as Mercedes (#10) and BMW (#14) continued in the top 20, easing 10-15%.

Tesla declined -35% to #25 in the face of more EV competition, and BYD (#90) entered the table for the first time.

Ferrari has seen +17% growth, driving the value of its luxury lifestyle positioning by expanding into fashion, accessories and licensing.

Manfredi Ricca, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Interbrand, said: "BYD is the biggest disruptor in the automotive market since Tesla. The product is world-class, and it has made huge strides in the European market as it expands from its Asian base. However, BYD needs to be wary. This growth can't be sustained without investment in building its brand narrative."

Nvidia's historic rise

Nvidia recorded the largest-ever brand value increase in Best Global Brands history, rising +116% to $43.2bn (#15).

Greg Silverman, Global Director of Brand Economics, said: "Nvidia's stellar product marketing and complete dominance in its ecosystem have spurred its meteoric rise. However, the emergence of a disruptor could undo this brand if it does not invest in long-term brand storytelling. It has the scale, but that's not a brand strategy. To maintain sustainable growth, this is imperative."

What winners are getting right

The winners in this year's rankings have seized the opportunities that radical realities have presented. New entrants Booking.com (#32), Uniqlo (#47), Monster (#70) and Shopify (#99), solve specific and singular problems for customers. They do one thing, incredibly well. Continued investments in their brands will be important to continue their growth and protect them from competitors.

Greg Silverman, Global Director of Brand Economics, Interbrand, said: "The brands winning in 2025 are those that view disruption as an opportunity. Whether it's Instagram scaling into ecommerce, Netflix expanding into live entertainment, or Ferrari entering fashion and hospitality – they're using brand to unlock new revenue streams."

You can find the full BGB report available for download here.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795777/Interbrand_2025_Best_Global_Brands.jpg