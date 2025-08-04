TERREPOWER Solidifies Global Leadership in Sustainable Manufacturing as Multi-Billion Automotive and Industrial Aftermarket Continues to Surge

DAPHNE, Ala., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, a global pure-play aftermarket leader in sustainable manufacturing, continues to experience significant growth driven by its visionary leadership and innovative solutions for the automotive and industrial aftermarket. In 2024, the company produced 17 million remanufactured units out of 20 million total units while avoiding more than 160,000 metric tons of CO2 through its carbon neutral business model, positioning TERREPOWER as the world's largest sustainable manufacturer by volume.

"Traditional remanufacturing extends the life of automotive and industrial parts while TERREPOWER's sustainable manufacturing processes also prioritize responsible sourcing, efficient waste management, a systematic approach to energy use and resource conservation for environmental stewardship," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. "Our success reflects both the exceptional value of our components for end users and the benefits of smarter sourcing, which keeps business flowing amidst market uncertainties and supply chain disruptions."

TERREPOWER's scaled sustainable manufacturing process has advantages beyond environmental responsibility. For customers, it fulfills a strategic imperative to ensure operational continuity, economic stability and risk mitigation in a volatile global economy. With the shift from traditional far-shoring to near-shoring and on-shoring, amplified by today's dynamic environment of trade agreements and tariffs, sustainable manufacturing using core components and production close to customers becomes even more desirable.

TERREPOWER boasts an extensive global reach with products sold in 90 countries, supported by a dedicated workforce of more than 10,000 people worldwide. The company is undergoing aggressive expansion propelled by growing demand for high-quality, sustainably manufactured products. The recent appointment of European business unit president, Michael Boe, based in Zug, Switzerland, signals the company's continued dedication to strengthening its capabilities in key markets internationally while maintaining its commitment to carbon neutrality.

"TERREPOWER's commitment to innovation and sustainability, paired with its global growth strategy, makes this an incredible opportunity," said Michael Boe, president of TERREPOWER's European business unit.

Sustainable to the Core

Founded in 1987 as BBB Industries, the company has evolved from its roots as a family-run remanufacturing business in the American South to a global, scaled circular business—a testament to a clear strategic vision that underpins its growth. Earlier this year, the company rebranded to TERREPOWER to demonstrate its profound commitment to innovation and fostering a more efficient, resource-conscious future. Derived from the French word for "earth," "Terre" signifies a dedication to preserving valuable resources, while "Power" reflects the power of the company's value proposition.

At the core of TERREPOWER's value proposition is delivering high-quality, sustainably manufactured aftermarket parts that meet or exceed OEM standards—at a significant cost advantage. Through meticulous remanufacturing of used or worn components to like-new condition, the company's approach effectively breaks the OE quality vs. cost trade-off, offering exceptional value by repurposing "core" materials without incurring the raw material extraction costs or the significant carbon footprint associated with manufacturing entirely new parts.

TERREPOWER's success also reflects a global shift, where industries are increasingly transitioning from a traditional linear "take-make-waste" model to a circular economy paradigm propelled by escalating environmental awareness, regulatory pressures, and the pursuit of operational efficiencies and cost savings across sectors. These financial advantages, coupled with a reduced environmental footprint, enhance product appeal to eco-conscious buyers who are driving increased market demand. This positive feedback loop further incentivizes investment in sustainable infrastructure, accelerating a structural transformation of the market.

Global Growth for the Company and Aftermarket Industry

Remanufacturing is part of the broader aftermarket industry. According to Auto Care Association's most recent Auto Care Factbook, in 2024, total U.S. light-duty automotive aftermarket sales grew by 5.7 percent, reaching $413.7 billion. Sales in 2025 are expected to reach $435 billion. The broader automotive aftermarket (including light, medium, and heavy-duty segments) is forecasted to exceed $664 billion by 2028. This sustained growth, even amidst economic challenges such as inflation, highlights the industry's resilience and the increasing tendency of consumers to keep aging passenger vehicles, which now average over 12.8 years on the road.

Remanufacturing is not limited to the automotive sector. According to the Remanufacturing Industries Council, it serves a wide range of markets from aerospace, automotive and consumer products to heavy duty equipment, information technology, locomotive systems and others. Globally, the industry is also experiencing substantial growth. Key trends driving its growth include increasing acceptance of the remanufacturing value proposition, inflation affecting affordability, aging equipment, decreasing number of traditional service professionals, technical complexity of modern parts, increasing global regulatory emphasis on circularity and sustainability, resource efficiency, and the reduction of carbon emissions. Other trends include a heightened demand for environmentally friendly vehicles from consumers and strong demand among fleet operators for cost-effective, high-quality alternatives to new parts. Micro trends influencing the future of remanufacturing include the accelerating shift to EVs, which presents challenges to traditional automotive parts remanufacturing and unlocks substantial new opportunities, particularly in battery remanufacturing.

Ultimately, inherent cost-effectiveness coupled with their contribution to supply chain resilience positions remanufactured parts as economically compelling alternatives to new production. The appeal to buyers and decision-makers is clear. TERREPOWER serves as a reliable, value-driven and increasingly regional source for critical components. The company's innovative approach makes a compelling business case for sustainable manufacturing, and its success demonstrates that environmental responsibility and robust economic viability are not mutually exclusive but synergistic.

Given the broad array of products that benefit from sustainable manufacturing and opportunities in Europe and other markets internationally, TERREPOWER's growth prospects continue to strengthen. With unwavering commitment to creating long-term value for customers through continuous innovation, TERREPOWER is catalyzing the growth of a circular economy for the automotive and industrial sectors worldwide.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure-play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. Based in Daphne, Alabama, TERREPOWER has a dedicated global workforce of over 10,000 employees and an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries, TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at www.terrepower.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337976/TERREPOWER_Logo.jpg