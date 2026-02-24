TERREPOWER Hits New Milestone in Sustainable Manufacturing with a 50 MW Solar Lot

DAPHNE, Ala., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, a global pure-play aftermarket leader in sustainable manufacturing, today announced a major expansion of solar module processing. Approximately 95,000 solar panels totaling 50 MW at its Sparta, Tennessee facility will be produced using the company's proprietary sustainable manufacturing process, marking another growth milestone in the clean-technology leader's history.

"This is our largest opportunity to date and a tremendous success story," said Alexandra Harrison, president of TERREPOWER's Industrial Strategic Business Unit. "It highlights how we responsibly restore solar modules through sustainable manufacturing, and the value we deliver to developers, operators and end users."

The solar modules, resold by a large developer after a project was canceled, are being prepared for re-entry into the market. They reflect TERREPOWER's commitment to responsible sourcing, efficient waste management and resource conservation—enabling environmental stewardship and financial savings for stakeholders while strengthening the solar industry's long–term viability.

Innovating to Meet Unmet Industry Needs

TERREPOWER's operational expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the solar industry. Recent studies show that the volume of decommissioned and aging panels is accelerating faster than projected, creating an urgent need for responsible lifecycle solutions. U.S. end–of–life volumes have already reached 4–5 million retired panels per year and are expected to climb to 10 million panels annually by 2030, with steeper increases anticipated as repowering and extreme weather events drive earlier–than–expected replacement cycles.

A volatile market underscores the importance of TERREPOWER's leadership. By sustainably supplying 50 MW with modules that would have otherwise been discarded, TERREPOWER is delivering verified, reliable and sustainably manufactured panels at a moment when traceability and quality assurance are more essential than ever.

"No one else offers this level of evaluation, cleaning, testing, inspection, secure repackaging and validation," said Harrison. "The market told us clearly: we want panels that have been verified by experts. And that's exactly our specialty."

Driving Local Impact with a Global Circular Economy Model

As TERREPOWER scales its solar operations to meet demand, the Sparta facility continues to add jobs, investment and specialized training opportunities. The state-of-the-art, 200,000-square-foot sustainable manufacturing facility is now the largest of its kind in North America, with the capacity to produce 300,000 solar modules per year and the ability to scale up to more than one million solar panels annually. At full capacity, this operation is projected to divert more than 16 million pounds of material from landfills each year while powering as many as 20,000 homes.

"This project directly contributes to the local economy," said Peter Hutchings, business development manager at TERREPOWER. "We're turning panels that would otherwise become waste into reliable, market–ready modules."

Solar developers worldwide face growing challenges with aging assets, stranded inventories and the need for responsible lifecycle management. Sparta's success reflects a practical, proven and scalable pathway to redeploy solar modules that still have productive life ahead.

For more information about TERREPOWER, its solar offerings and other products sold under its Ontility brand, visit www.terrepower.com and www.ontility.com.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure-play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. Based in Daphne, Alabama, TERREPOWER has a dedicated global workforce of over 10,000 employees and an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at www.terrepower.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337976/TERREPOWER1_Logo.jpg