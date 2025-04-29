TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, Showcasing Progress Toward Circular Economy Leadership

DAPHNE, Ala., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, a leader in sustainable manufacturing serving the automotive and industrial markets, announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company's significant progress in reducing its environmental impact and accelerating the shift to a circular economy.

In 2024, TERREPOWER sustainably manufactured over 17 million parts, avoided more than 162,000 metric tons of carbon emissions, and kept 166 million pounds of waste from entering landfills. The report highlights major achievements including a 22% reduction in Scope 1 emissions and a new on-site wastewater treatment facility in Mexico that has processed over 6 million liters of water since February.

"Sustainability is at the heart of how we operate, innovate, and grow," said Mark Nugent, Chief Sustainability Officer at TERREPOWER. "From emissions reductions to renewable energy investments and community partnerships, our focus remains on driving measurable impact and setting new standards for sustainable manufacturing across our industry."

The report also underscores the company's commitment to empowering its employees and communities. Through various initiatives, TERREPOWER is embedding sustainability into its culture at every level.

"Our growth and environmental stewardship go hand-in-hand," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. "This year's achievements reflect our long-term commitment to leading the transition to a more circular and resilient economy, backed by data, innovation, and the passion of our global team."

The full 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report is now available online at: terrepower.com/sustainability

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, LLC, is a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, specializing in providing high-quality, reliable products to the automotive and industrial markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America and Europe, TERREPOWER sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. Founded in 1987, TERREPOWER has a legacy of innovation and a commitment to advancing the circular economy and extending product lifecycles.

www.terrepower.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337976/TERREPOWER_Logo.jpg