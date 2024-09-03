TerraPay Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Ralph Koker as Global Head of Products

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a leading global money movement company, proudly announces the appointment of Ralph Koker as the Global Head of Products. Ralph joins TerraPay with over two decades of experience and expertise in product strategy and development within the financial services sector.



Ralph's career is marked by significant achievements across the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions. He began his professional journey with FIS, holding pivotal roles in Manila, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, before transitioning to Visa, Singapore in 2011. His move to Miami in 2017 saw him lead Visa Latin America's digital product and money movement practices, where he spearheaded impactful market expansions and innovative solutions. Most recently, Ralph served as a key member of Visa's global money movement team, focusing on defining strategic growth initiatives, investments and enhancing customer solutions.

TerraPay has been significantly enhancing its capabilities, particularly in the wallet space, as part of its broader market expansion. Through a strategic partnership with Swift, TerraPay empowers banks to facilitate international account-to-wallet payments, helping them extend their reach and access. Additionally, TerraPay's establishment of the Wallet Interoperability Council, alongside five leading wallet providers, underscores the company's commitment to a robust and forward-thinking product strategy.

In this evolving landscape, Ralph's role is pivotal. His deep expertise in commercial and retail payments, combined with an understanding of global banking operations, positions him perfectly to refine TerraPay's product strategy and spearhead comprehensive go-to-market initiatives. With Ralph at the helm, TerraPay is poised to scale its service offerings and strengthen client relationships on a global scale.

Expressing confidence in Ralph's appointment, Ani Sane, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at TerraPay, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ralph to our leadership team. His strategic insights and deep-rooted experience in product innovation will prove to be vital as we continue to elevate our offerings and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Ralph Koker, Global Head of Products at TerraPay, commented, "I am honoured to join TerraPay during this transformative phase. The opportunity to contribute to TerraPay's mission of digitising global money movement resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to driving innovation and growth alongside this talented team."

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies the movement of money everywhere – providing a single connection to the most expansive cross-border payments network regulated in 30+ global markets and enabling payments to 140+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts and 2.1Bn+ mobile wallets. TerraPay is on a mission to connect a borderless financial world, making moving money everywhere instant, reliable, transparent and fully compliant. TerraPay pushes the boundaries for global businesses – ranging from banks, fintech and money-transfer operators to travel businesses, creator economy platforms and e-commerce marketplaces – while driving financial inclusion in even the most inaccessible markets. Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London, with global offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Hague, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, Singapore and is expanding rapidly, having received funding from leading investors, including the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa and Visa.

