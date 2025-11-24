TerraPay Launches Xend - A Global Payments Interoperability Network to Power Borderless Payments for Billions of Wallet Users

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay, a leading global money movement company, today announced the launch of Xend, a first-of-its-kind Payments Interoperability Network designed to unify the fragmented world of wallets, banks, and cards into one seamless, borderless financial ecosystem.

Xend Partner Meet 2025, Dubai

Xend serves as a universal infrastructure layer, enabling wallet users to transact with 11,500 banks via the Swift network and access 150 million acceptance locations, all from their existing wallet apps. TerraPay's collaboration with inclusion-led partners like Swift, powers Xend to unlock seamless global interoperability - allowing wallet users to receive funds from any bank worldwide and make payments across extensive merchant networks.

The Xend network, that is already live with over 200 million wallet users through leading global wallet players demonstrates its ability to scale rapidly to its existing 3.7 billion wallet endpoints, delivering real-time access to global banks, merchants, and other wallets.

The launch event in Dubai convened global payment leaders, mobile money providers, and digital wallet innovators, marking a pivotal moment in financial infrastructure. Xend is the first network to deliver universal payments interoperability - connecting wallets not only to each other, but to the formal financial system at scale.

"In mobile networks, roaming transformed how people connected, it made communication borderless. With Xend, we're bringing that same freedom to money movement," said Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO, TerraPay. "We want every wallet to roam globally, just like mobile phones do, to pay, receive, and spend anywhere, without friction or boundaries. By partnering with Swift, we're building a truly open and interoperable financial fabric that connects the digital economy to the formal financial system - at scale."

"Swift has long championed interoperability as a cornerstone of global financial connectivity," said Juan Martinez, Global Head of Payments Services, Swift. "Working with TerraPay aligns with our mission to enable instant, secure, and inclusive cross-border transactions, bringing the power of the Swift network to millions of wallet users worldwide."

Xend unlocks global utility, enabling wallet users to receive money from any bank in the world, pay at online and retail merchants across the globe, and send money to other wallets internationally. This transforms domestic wallets and super-apps into globally connected financial instruments, without requiring new infrastructure or bilateral integrations.

Through this collaboration, wallet providers on the Xend network can offer their users instant, compliant, and interoperable payments across banks, cards, and wallets - bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy.

About TerraPay

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks, regulated across multiple markets. Our network enables payments to receiving and sending countries worldwide, reaching a vast network of mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards.

On a mission to create a borderless financial world, TerraPay makes money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant for its partners, connecting them to 3.7Bn+ mobile wallets, 7.5Bn+ bank accounts, in over 150+ countries. We work behind the scenes as the trusted partners for some of the world's most innovative financial players, from banks and digital wallets to MTOs, merchants and fintech platforms.

Since its founding, TerraPay has built a global interoperable wallet network that advances financial inclusion, even in hard-to-reach markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities including Bangalore, Dubai, Bogotá, Dares Salaam, Kampala, and Singapore.

