TerraPay partners with LuLu International Exchange to power real-time cross-border transfers from UAE to key global markets

According to World Bank report, UAE was the second-largest source of remittances globally in 2020, followed by Saudi Arabia. LuLu international exchange, with one of the largest network of agents and an impressive base of captive customers using the LuLu Money app, remains at the forefront of cross-border remittances in the Middle East region.

Commenting on the relationship, Saurabh Ranjan, Regional Director, Middle East, TerraPay, said," We are delighted to partner with LuLu International Exchange. Our partnership with LuLu opens instant bank and mobile wallet payment facilities to key corridors in Africa, Europe, Americas and Asia adding greater coverage and efficiency to LuLu Money, through LuLu Exchange's retail or digital channels. Through this association, LuLu customers will be able to access instant/same day credit to UK, Asia, Europe and Africa with no backend or hidden charges. Our alliance is another example of the impact our digital interoperable payment network has across regions. We are driving greater access to financial services globally for all our partners and customers"

Speaking about the partnership Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Group commented," We are pleased to partner with TerraPay. TerraPay's extensive global payments network partners and infrastructure will play an instrumental role in facilitating cross-border remittance flows securely, transparently, efficiently, and in real-time. We believe in collaborative partnerships and application of technology and we are committed to provide instant, reliable and cost-effective payments to our customers "

Both the companies will work together to drive real-time digital remittances, foster financial inclusion, and drive the adoption of cashless payments.

About TerraPay

Headquartered in Amsterdam, TerraPay is a licensed digital payments infrastructure and solutions provider. Since 2014, the company has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Registered and regulated across 15 global markets, TerraPay is a leading global partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a rich payment ecosystem that supports a range of diverse payment types and instruments. With a single integration, the company connects their partners to this deep-rooted global network, backed by strong compliance and security standards



For more information, visit terrapay.com

About LuLu Financial Group

LuLu Financial Group, of which LuLu Exchange is a part of, is a global financial services provider headquartered in Abu Dhabi and operating over 235 branches in 11 countries across markets in the GCC, APAC and Indian sub-continent. The company has investments in varied digital and non-digital financial services & products geared to improve people's lives, with a vision to innovate value and inspire experiences in the markets in which it operates.

For more information visit https://luluexchange.com/

