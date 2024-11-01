TEQUILA DON JULIO ELEVATES MEXICO'S CULTURAL HERITAGE WITH BREATHTAKING DIA DE MUERTOS GLOBAL CELEBRATIONS

Embrace the Eternal Spirit of Día de Muertos as Don Julio Transforms Eight Major Cities with Stunning Ofrenda Installations and Countless Local Celebrations

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, JALISCO, Mexico, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Día de Muertos is a cherished Mexican holiday that celebrates and honors loved ones who have passed. This year, Tequila Don Julio, Mexico's original luxury tequila, invites the world to experience the heart of this vibrant culture. More than just a brand, Tequila Don Julio is a revered symbol of Mexican heritage. In tribute to the holiday, the brand is unveiling beautifully curated Ofrendas—decorated altars—in eight dynamic cities: Bogotá, Cape Town, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Mexico City, Mumbai, and São Paulo as well as countless celebrations in over thirty markets around the world. This initiative brings the magic of Día de Muertos to life, encouraging locals to participate in the celebration and remembrance of those they've lost.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tequila-don-julio/9299751-en-dia-de-muertos-global-celebrations

As part of the brand's commitment to celebrate and spotlight inspiring Mexican creatives, Tequila Don Julio has partnered with renowned Mexican visual artist and historian Betsabeé Romero and Mexican floral designer Juan Rentería to collaborate on the creative concept of the Ofrendas and help guide influential local artists in each city. In a nod to the tradition of honoring ancestors, featured on each Ofrenda will be the brand's visionary founder, Don Julio González, surrounded by vibrant elements and décor that blend the rich traditions of Mexico with the unique spirit and style of each city.

"As an artist deeply rooted in the traditions of Mexico, Ofrendas hold a profound significance for me— they are a living dialogue between the past and present, a space where we honor our ancestors while reflecting on contemporary realities," said Betsabeé Romero. "I've dedicated over two decades to reinterpreting these sacred altars, blending traditional elements with modern perspectives to keep this vital cultural practice alive and relevant. I am beyond grateful to Tequila Don Julio for allowing me to contribute to the creative vision of these Ofrendas and share the beauty of our Día de Muertos traditions with the world."

"Día de Muertos is a celebration of life and love— a time to connect with our roots and our memories," said Juan Rentería. "Collaborating with Tequila Don Julio to bring this tradition to life on a global scale is an honor that fills me with pride and joy. I love seeing how each city embraces and reinterprets our beautiful tradition in their own unique way."

Designed to be experienced from every angle, these installations will be displayed for Día de Muertos, transforming cities into awe-inspiring cultural spectacles. You can find our Día de Muertos experiences in these locations around the world:

Bogotá, Colombia : Zona T Bogotá (Calle 83 #12A, Bogotá, Colombia )

Zona T Bogotá (Calle 83 #12A, Bogotá, ) Cape Town, South Africa : Ostrich Ranch (Van Schoorsdrif Rd, Philadelphia , Cape Town, South Africa )

Ostrich Ranch (Van Schoorsdrif Rd, , ) London, England : Rosewood London (252 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EN, United Kingdom )

Rosewood (252 High Holborn, WC1V 7EN, ) Los Angeles , USA : Venice Beach (1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291)

(1800 Ocean Front Walk, 90291) Melbourne, Australia : Beverly Rooftop (627 Chapel Street, Level 24, South Yarra, Victoria, Australia 3141)

Beverly Rooftop (627 Chapel Street, Level 24, South Yarra, 3141) Mexico City, Mexico : Museo del Estanquillo (Calle Isabel la Católica 24 Colonia Centro, Alcaldía Cuauhtémoc C.P. 06000, Ciudad de México)

Museo del Estanquillo (Calle Isabel la Católica 24 Colonia Centro, Alcaldía Cuauhtémoc C.P. 06000, Ciudad de México) Mumbai, India : Bastian at the Top (48th Floor, Kohinoor Square, N C. Kelkar Marg, Dadar West, Shivaji Park , Mumbai , Maharashtra 400028, India )

Bastian at the Top (48th Floor, Kohinoor Square, N C. Kelkar Marg, Dadar West, , , Maharashtra 400028, ) São Paulo, Brazil : Palacio Dos Cedros (R. Bom Pastor, 800 - Ipiranga, São Paulo - SP, 04203-000, Brazil )

"We are exceptionally proud to be able to create a global moment around a uniquely Mexican holiday that is a celebration of life of those who have departed," shares Sophie Kelly, Global Head of Agave at Diageo. "Tequila Don Julio is bringing Mexican culture to the forefront through worldwide authentic vibrant celebrations that will open a window for communities around the world to engage with one of Mexico's most cherished traditions."

The brand's Día de Muertos celebration reaffirms their commitment to championing Mexican culture and sharing it with the world. By spotlighting Mexican creatives and merging tradition with modernity, Tequila Don Julio is honoring the past and shaping the future of Mexican culture on the global stage.

Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. Mexico's original luxury tequila, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured, and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com .

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's, Smirnoff and Cîroc vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.