TEQUILA DON JULIO PARTNERS WITH MEXICO'S ACCLAIMED PANADERÍA ROSETTA TO BRING THE SPIRIT OF DÍA DE MUERTOS TO THE WORLD

Tequila Don Julio continues to celebrate and share Mexican culture globally with Panadería Don Julio pop-ups for Día de Muertos, offering guests the chance to experience pan de muerto, one of the holiday's most cherished traditions

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, JALISCO, Mexico, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Don Julio continues its commitment to sharing Mexican culture with the world by celebrating Día de Muertos through a global pop-up experience: Panadería Don Julio. Building on last year's momentum, when the brand unveiled larger-than-life Ofrendas - beautifully adorned altars - in eight cities around the world, this year Tequila Don Julio is reimagining another cherished ritual of the holiday: the sharing of pan de muerto, a sweet, aromatic bread symbolizing love and remembrance. Created in collaboration with Panadería Rosetta, one of Mexico's most acclaimed bakeries led by world-renowned chef Elena Reygadas, Panadería Don Julio will pop up across more than twelve iconic cities, showcasing the beauty and energy of Día de Muertos on a global stage.

Panadería Don Julio will come to life around the world through unique iterations, each designed as a one-of-a-kind journey into the heart of Día de Muertos. While every city will offer its own interpretation, each pop-up will blend the warmth of a traditional Mexican bakery with the vibrancy of a tequila bar. Guests will step inside to enjoy Panadería Rosetta's iconic pan de muerto during the day and, by night, they can celebrate with specialty cocktails crafted by Mexico City's own Handshake Speakeasy, ranked as the #1 bar in North America and #2 in the world. Surrounded by traditional holiday elements such as candlelit Ofrendas where offerings can be left for loved ones, cascades of marigolds, and more, Panadería Don Julio pop-ups will bring people together to experience the spirit and high energy of the holiday in a way that feels both authentic and locally inspired.

"This holiday is a celebration of love, legacy and tradition, values that are at the very core of Tequila Don Julio," said Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Global Tequila and Mezcal Categories at Diageo. "Through our collaboration with world-class partners like Panadería Rosetta and Handshake Speakeasy, we're thrilled to bring this vibrant holiday to audiences around the globe once again, honoring Mexico's rich cultural heritage and culinary artistry in a way that is both meaningful and extraordinary."

"Día de Muertos is one of Mexico's most meaningful celebrations, where life and death meet through memory, food and ritual," said Chef Elena Reygadas, founder of Panadería Rosetta. "Pan de muerto is a gesture of care that connects us with those who are no longer here. Collaborating with Tequila Don Julio allows us to share this living tradition with the world, honoring the richness and creativity of Mexican culture.

The Panadería Don Julio pop-ups will appear around the world in collaboration with local bakeries, each location bringing Panadería Rosetta's iconic pan de muerto to new communities. Cities include Bogotá, Caracas, Delhi, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, London, Mumbai, Santo Domingo and more.

For those unable to experience Panadería Don Julio in person, Tequila Don Julio brings Día de Muertos to a global audience through a hero film on Instagram (@donjuliotequila) that celebrates both the holiday's rich traditions and its evolution in today's world. The film highlights the symbolism and personal stories that make Día de Muertos a celebration of love, remembrance and connection, featuring Mexican visionaries Chef Elena Reygadas and cultural ambassador Carlos Eric Lopez and inviting audiences everywhere to honor loved ones, experience the artistry of Mexico, and connect with the deeper meaning of the holiday.

Tequila Don Julio will always celebrate Día de Muertos as it is a time to honor our founder, Don Julio González, and his life's work to help introduce luxury tequila to the world. With tequila continuing to be one of the fastest-growing spirits categories worldwide1, Tequila Don Julio remains at the benchmark of authenticity, crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave and rooted in his vision.

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. Mexico's original luxury tequila, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured, and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com .

Elena Reygadas is a chef, author, and cultural voice from Mexico City, recognized for her transformative approach to contemporary Mexican cuisine. She is the chef-owner of Rosetta, a Michelin-starred restaurant listed among The World's 50 Best Restaurants, as well as Panadería Rosetta, one of Mexico's most acclaimed bakeries. Named The World's Best Female Chef 2023, her work extends beyond the kitchen into publishing and education. She is the founder of the Elena Reygadas Scholarship, which supports young women in gastronomy, and the editor of Notebooks on Food Culture, Health, and the Environment. Her cooking philosophy is rooted in biodiversity, sustainability, and the cultural symbolism of Mexican ingredients and traditions.

Panadería Rosetta, founded in 2012 by Chef Elena Reygadas, has become one of Mexico's most beloved bakeries, celebrated for reinterpreting traditional Mexican breads and pastries. Known internationally for its iconic guava roll and pan de muerto, the bakery reflects a deep respect for craft, memory, and biodiversity. Every recipe is guided by attention to time, texture, and flavor, while drawing inspiration from Mexico's culinary heritage and agricultural richness. Today, Panadería Rosetta is not only a neighborhood institution in Mexico City but also a cultural reference point for Mexican bread making on the global stage.

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

