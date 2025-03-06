TEPMETKO Continues to Strengthens its Position as a Leading METex14 Skipping NSCLC Therapy | DelveInsight

With increasing biomarker-driven cancer treatments, TEPMETKO benefits from growing adoption in precision oncology. Competition from other MET inhibitors like TABRECTA (capmatinib) exists, but TEPMETKO's once-daily dosing and efficacy profile offer differentiation.

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " TEPMETKO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around TEPMETKO, a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of TEPMETKO. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

EMD Serono's TEPMETKO (tepotinib) Overview

TEPMETKO is a kinase inhibitor prescribed for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) carrying MET exon 14 skipping alterations. The active component is Tepotinib (as hydrochloride monohydrate), administered orally. Patients should be cautioned about the heightened risk of severe or fatal interstitial lung disease/pneumonitis, liver toxicity, and potential embryo-fetal toxicity, necessitating effective contraception during and shortly after treatment.

Tepotinib specifically targets MET, including variants with exon 14 skipping mutations. It blocks HGF-dependent and independent MET phosphorylation, disrupting MET-driven signaling pathways. Additionally, at clinically relevant concentrations, Tepotinib inhibits melatonin 2 and imidazoline 1 receptors. In vitro studies show that it suppresses tumor cell proliferation, anchorage-independent growth, and migration of MET-dependent cancer cells. In mouse models with MET-driven tumors, including those with MET exon 14 skipping alterations, Tepotinib reduced tumor growth, sustained MET phosphorylation inhibition, and, in one case, decreased metastasis formation.

The recommended dose of TEPMETKO is 450 mg taken orally once daily until disease progression or intolerable toxicity occurs. Patients should take it at the same time each day, swallowing tablets whole without chewing, crushing, or splitting them. If a dose is missed and less than eight hours remain until the next scheduled dose, patients should skip it. In cases of vomiting after taking TEPMETKO, the next dose should be taken at the usual time.

Drug Name TEPMETKO (tepotinib) Molecule type Small molecule Developer EMD Serono (Merck KGaA) Primary Indication Non-small Cell Lung Cancer First Approval Year US: 2021 (conditional approval), 2024 (full approval) EU: 2022 JP: 2020 Mechanism of action Proto-oncogene protein c-met inhibitors Route of administration Oral

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for 81% of all diagnosed cases. Early detection greatly improves outcomes, but diagnosing NSCLC and other lung cancers is challenging because their symptoms are often mistaken for common illnesses or the long-term effects of smoking. Consequently, 80% of NSCLC cases are already at advanced stages by the time they are identified, making treatment more difficult. Around 80% of EGFR mutations in NSCLC involve either exon 19 deletions or the exon 21 L858R substitution, both of which are classified as sensitizing mutations.

Until the last decade, chemotherapy was the primary treatment for advanced and metastatic lung cancer. However, this changed in 2015 with the approval of the first immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), as a second-line therapy for advanced cases. This was followed by TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in 2016. Both therapies were later approved for first-line treatment, broadening their use to a larger patient population. In 2020, the combination of OPDIVO (nivolumab) and ipilimumab also received approval as a first-line treatment for metastatic NSCLC.

According to DelveInsight, the NSCLC market size across the 7MM is projected to grow from USD 30 billion in 2024, with a substantial CAGR through 2034. This growth is largely driven by the introduction of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2025–2034).

Emerging Competitors of TEPMETKO

The NSCLC pipeline is very robust with the promising therapies such as Telisotuzumab vedotin (AbbVie), Patritumab deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), Datopotamab deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca), Eftilagimod alpha (Immutep), BNT311/GEN1046 (acasunlimab) (Genmab), V940 (mRNA-4157) + Pembrolizumab (Moderna Therapeutics/Merck), Plinabulin + Docetaxel (BeyondSpring), Olomorasib (LY3537982) (Eli Lilly and Company), Zipalertinib (Cullinan Oncology/Taiho Pharma), Ceralasertib (AZD6738) (AstraZeneca), TEDOPI (EP-2101; IDM 2101; OSE-2101) (OSE Immuno-therapeutics), Sigvotatug vedotin (PF08046047) (Pfizer), ANKTIVA (N-803) (ImmunityBio), Aumolertinib/Almonertinib/HS-10206 (Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical), Niraparib (GSK), Savolitinib (AstraZeneca/Hutchison MediPharma), TRODELVY (Gilead Sciences), Pyrotinib (Jiangsu HengRui Medicine), Ociperlimab (BGB-A1217) (BieGene), Volrustomig (AstraZeneca), Gotistobart (BNT316/ONC-392) (OncoC4/BioNTech), Ivonescimab (AK112/SMT112) (Akeso Biopharma/Summit Therapeutics), ZYNYZ (retifanlimab/INCMGA00012) (Incyte/Macrogenics), Divarasib (GDC-6036) (Roche/Genentech), Tiragolumab (RG6058) (Roche), Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (Merck and Kelun-Biotech), JEMPERLI (dostarlimab/TSR-042) (GSK and AnaptysBio), Zongertinib (BI-1810631) (Boehringer Ingelheim), BAY 2927088 (Bayer), Serplulimab (HLX10) (Shanghai Henlius Biotech), Rilvegostomig (AZD2936) (AstraZeneca), MK-1084 (Merck, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and Astex), Domvanalimab (Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences), OPDUALAG (nivolumab and relatlimab) (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Belrestotug + JEMPERLI (iTeos Therapeutics and GSK), Firmonertinib (ArriVent BioPharma), Sunvozertinib (DZD9008) (Dizal Pharmaceutical), Cobolimab (GSK), Livmoniplimab (AbbVie), Fianlimab (REGN3767) (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), BNT327/PM8002 (Biotheus/BioNTech), HS-20117 (Hansoh BioMedical), IO102-IO103 + Pembrolizumab (IO Biotech), Naptumomab estafenatox (NeoTX Therapeutics/Active Biotech), FF-10832 (FUJIFILM Corporation), BNT116 (BioNTechSE/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), CAN-2409 (Candel Therapeutics), Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011/CAB-AXL-ADC) (BioAtla), Bemcentinib (BGB 324/BGB-3234/R-428) (BerGenBio/Rigel Pharmaceuticals), DOVBLERON (taletrectinib/AB-106/IBI-344) (Nuvation Bio/Innovent Biologics/Daiichi Sankyo/Nippon Kayaku), Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics), IBI363 (Innovent Biologics), Sotevtamab (AB-16B5) (Alethia Biotherapeutics), Avutometinib (VS6766) (Verastem Oncology), Vebreltinib (APL-101) (Apollomics), LP-300 (Lantern Pharma), JNJ-90301900 (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine), AMG 193 (Amgen), Luveltamab tazevibulin (Sutro Biopharma), PRT3789 (Prelude Therapeutics), Disitamab vedotin (Seagen), PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) (Astellas Pharma), RP1 (Replimune), TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin) (Seagen), Zanidatamab (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Utidelone injectable (UTD1) (Beijing Biostar Pharmaceuticals), REGN5093-M114 (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), SLC-391 (SignalChem Lifesciences), fulzerasib (GenFleet), Davutamig (REGN5093) (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), TAS3351 (Taiho Oncology), H002 (RedCloud Bio), JIN-A02 (J INTS BIO), FWD1509 (Forward Pharma), Sabestomig (AZD7789) (AstraZeneca), Sasanlimab (Pfizer), Selvigaltin (GB1211) (Galecto Biotech), Vepafestinib Helsinn (Healthcare/Taiho Pharmaceutical), EP0031 (A400/ KL590586) (Ellipses Pharma/Kelun-Biotech), Pamvatamig (MCLA-129) (Merus), Zidesamtinib (NVL-520) (Nuvalent), NVL-655 (Nuvalent), RMC-4630 (Revolution Medicines), REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) (Genprex), PDC*lung01 (PDC*line Pharma), Evalstotug (BA3071) (BioAtla and BeiGene), PT-112 (Promontory Therapeutics), MRT-2359 (Monte Rosa Therapeutics), GAIA-102 (GAIA BioMedicine), Rigosertib (Traws Pharma), HMBD-001 (Hummingbird Bioscience), PLB1004 (Avistone Biotechnology), ANS03 (Avistone Biotechnology), MYTX-011 (Mythic Therapeutics), A166 (Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Bio-pharmaceutical), Atamparib (BN-2397) (Ribon Therapeutics), DELTACEL (KB-GDT-01) (Kiromic BioPharma), Carotuximab (ENV-105) (Kairos Pharma), YL202 (MediLink Therapeutics), and others.

Key Milestones of TEPMETKO

In February 2024 , the FDA granted traditional approval to TEPMETKO for adult patients with metastatic NSCLC harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations.

the FDA granted traditional approval to TEPMETKO for adult patients with metastatic NSCLC harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations. In February 2022 , the EC approved TEPMETKO as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC harboring alterations leading to METex14 skipping who require systemic therapy following prior treatment with immunotherapy and/or platinum-based chemotherapy.

the EC approved TEPMETKO as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced NSCLC harboring alterations leading to METex14 skipping who require systemic therapy following prior treatment with immunotherapy and/or platinum-based chemotherapy. In February 2021 , Merck announced that the US FDA has approved TEPMETKO following priority review for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations. This indication was approved under accelerated approval based on ORR and DOR.

announced that the US FDA has approved TEPMETKO following priority review for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC harboring MET exon 14 skipping alterations. This indication was approved under accelerated approval based on ORR and DOR. In October 2020 , TEPMETKO received ODD for treating NSCLC with MET genomic tumor aberrations

TEPMETKO received ODD for treating NSCLC with MET genomic tumor aberrations In March 2020 , EMD Serono (the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA), announced that the MHLW approved TEPMETKO for the treatment of patients with unresectable, advanced, or recurrent NSCLC with METex14 skipping alterations.

(the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA), announced that the MHLW approved TEPMETKO for the treatment of patients with unresectable, advanced, or recurrent NSCLC with METex14 skipping alterations. In September 2019 , the US FDA granted BTD for tepotinib in patients with metastatic NSCLC harboring METex14 skipping alterations who progressed following platinum-based cancer therapy

TEPMETKO Market Dynamics

TEPMETKO competes in a growing but highly specialized market where MET-targeted therapies are gaining traction due to their efficacy in addressing MET-altered tumors. The market for MET inhibitors is expanding as precision oncology advances and molecular diagnostics become more widely available, enabling better identification of patients who would benefit from targeted treatments like TEPMETKO.

A key factor shaping TEPMETKO's market dynamics is competition. It directly competes with Novartis' TABRECTA (capmatinib), another MET inhibitor approved for the same indication. While TEPMETKO offers the advantage of once-daily dosing compared to TABRECTA's twice-daily regimen, both drugs have similar efficacy profiles, making physician and patient preference an important differentiator. Additionally, broader competition from next-generation MET inhibitors and combination therapies in clinical trials could impact TEPMETKO's long-term market position.

Regulatory approvals and market access play a crucial role in TEPMETKO's adoption. The drug has been approved in multiple regions, including the U.S., Europe, and Japan, but reimbursement and pricing strategies vary by market. Payer policies, along with the cost-benefit analysis of MET inhibitors compared to other targeted therapies, influence prescription trends. Furthermore, real-world evidence and post-marketing studies will be critical in demonstrating TEPMETKO's sustained effectiveness and safety, which could support expanded indications and increased market penetration.

Looking ahead, the MET inhibitor market is expected to grow with advances in biomarker-driven therapy, further refining patient selection. TEPMETKO's success will depend on continued clinical development, potential label expansions, and strategic partnerships to strengthen its competitive edge. As new entrants emerge, Merck KGaA's ability to differentiate TEPMETKO through combination strategies or enhanced formulations may determine its long-term sustainability in this evolving landscape.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 TEPMETKO: EMD Serono (Merck KGaA) 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of TEPMETKO 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of TEPMETKO

