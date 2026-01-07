Psoriasis Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 1.7% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034), Owing to Continuous Innovation in Biologic Therapies and Approval of Oral Small Molecules | DelveInsight

The psoriasis market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising disease prevalence, improved diagnosis rates, and greater patient access to advanced therapies. The shift from conventional systemic treatments to high-efficacy biologics and targeted oral agents has significantly expanded market value. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as zasocitinib (Takeda/Nimbus Therapeutics), icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113 [Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and Protagonist Therapeutics]), piclidenoson (CF101 [Can-Fite BioPharma]), ESK-001 (Alumis), SFA-002 (SFA Therapeutics), and others further boost the market.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Psoriasis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, psoriasis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Psoriasis Market Summary

The market size for psoriasis was found to be USD 33.4 billion in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024.

in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] in 2024. The United States accounted for the largest psoriasis treatment market size, approximately 80% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Topical corticosteroids remain the most commonly used treatment for psoriasis, with BRYHALI offering extended use up to eight weeks and maintaining clinical relevance ahead of its 2026 loss of exclusivity.

remain the most commonly used treatment for psoriasis, with offering extended use up to eight weeks and maintaining clinical relevance ahead of its 2026 loss of exclusivity. Among foam formulations, ENSTILAR stands out for its vitamin D analog base compared to SORILUX and LEXETTE . The recent approval of VTAMA in Japan marks a major milestone, as it becomes the first topical therapy for plaque psoriasis in that market, positioning it for strong uptake.

stands out for its vitamin D analog base compared to . The recent approval of in Japan marks a major milestone, as it becomes the first topical therapy for plaque psoriasis in that market, positioning it for strong uptake. The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in the 7MM was ~16 million in 2024.

in 2024. Leading psoriasis companies, such as Takeda, Nimbus Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Protagonist Therapeutics, Can-Fite BioPharma, Alumis, SFA Therapeutics, and others, are developing new psoriasis treatment drugs that can be available in the psoriasis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new psoriasis treatment drugs that can be available in the psoriasis market in the coming years. The promising psoriasis therapies in clinical trials include Zasocitinib (TAK-279), Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), Piclidenoson (CF101), ESK-001, SFA-002, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Psoriasis Market

Rising Psoriasis Disease Prevalence

The global prevalence of psoriasis is increasing, with approximately 125 million people affected worldwide. The total number of diagnosed prevalent psoriasis cases in the 7MM was 16 million in 2024. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2025−2034), driven by rising awareness following the launch of emerging therapies, a growing geriatric population, and advancements in diagnostic approaches, particularly in pathophysiology and biomarker data.

Advancements in Biologic Psoriasis Therapies

Innovations in biologic treatments, Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) inhibitors (including ENBREL, REMICADE, and HUMIRA), IL-23 inhibitors (like TREMFYA, SKYRIZI, and ILUMYA), IL-17 inhibitors (such as COSENTYX, TALTZ, and SILIQ ), and others are revolutionizing psoriasis care.

Rising Psoriasis Clinical Trial Landscape

The emerging landscape holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for psoriasis treatment, including zasocitinib (Takeda/Nimbus Therapeutics), icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113 [Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and Protagonist Therapeutics]), piclidenoson (CF101 [Can-Fite BioPharma]), ESK-001 (Alumis), SFA-002 (SFA Therapeutics), and others. The expected launch of these therapies is expected to further positively impact the psoriasis market.

Emerging Oral Psoriasis Therapies in Development

Current emerging psoriasis drugs, including zasocitinib, ESK-001, piclidenoson, SFA-002, and icotrokinra, are mainly oral therapies, offering a potent alternative to injectable biologics and meeting patients' demand for convenience without compromising efficacy.

Promise of Takeda/Nimbus Therapeutics' Zasocitinib

Zasocitinib, a TYK2 inhibitor in Phase III trials, shows promise with its high efficacy and favorable safety profile compared to traditional JAK inhibitors. With up to one-third of patients achieving complete clearance, it represents a new frontier in oral psoriasis treatment.

Psoriasis Market Analysis

The psoriasis treatment landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by the steady introduction of innovative therapies. These newer agents deliver impressive clinical efficacy, each distinguished by specific mechanisms and safety profiles, making meaningful disease control attainable for nearly all patients who pursue treatment.

Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) inhibitors, such as ENBREL, REMICADE, and HUMIRA, were the earliest biologics approved for moderate-to-severe psoriasis. CIMZIA marked a strategic advancement as the first FDA-approved Fc-free biologic for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Despite their effectiveness, TNF-α inhibitors have been linked to paradoxical reactions, including the onset of new psoriasis or exacerbation of previously inactive disease.

IL-23 inhibitors, including TREMFYA, SKYRIZI, and ILUMYA, are recognized for their favorable tolerability and well-established long-term safety. In contrast, IL-17 inhibitors such as COSENTYX, TALTZ, and SILIQ have shown more rapid skin clearance compared with IL-23 therapies.

Clinical evidence indicates that patients with plaque psoriasis who transition to SKYRIZI after insufficient response to COSENTYX or ILUMYA experience meaningful reductions in disease severity, improved symptom control, and enhanced quality of life.

Looking ahead, Amgen's leading psoriasis therapies, ENBREL and OTEZLA, are expected to face pressure from the Inflation Reduction Act, with Medicare price negotiations beginning for ENBREL in 2026 and for OTEZLA in 2027.

Psoriasis Competitive Landscape

The emerging landscape is vast and diverse. The major therapies anticipated to enter and compete, such as ESK-001 and zasocitinib (TYK2 inhibitors). Companies like Can-Fite BioPharma (piclidenoson; A3 Adenosine Receptor [A3AR] agonist) and SFA Therapeutics (SFA-002; TNF-α, IL-23, IL-10, IL-12, IL-17, and IFN-γ inhibitor) are conducting late-stage trials for the treatment of psoriasis. With unique MoAs, these therapies hold an opportunity to stand out.

Takeda's TAK-279 is a late-stage, orally administered, highly selective allosteric inhibitor of TYK2, exhibiting roughly 1.3 million-fold greater selectivity for TYK2 over JAK1. In a Phase IIb trial involving patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, significantly higher proportions of patients treated with TAK-279 achieved PASI 75, PASI 90, and PASI 100 at doses of 5 mg, 15 mg, and 30 mg versus placebo at Week 12. The program has advanced into Phase III development, with a head-to-head trial against deucravacitinib expected to begin in 2025. According to Takeda's development roadmap, regulatory submission for zasocitinib is targeted for fiscal year 2026.

SFA Therapeutics' SFA-002 is a novel oral immunomodulatory agent being developed for autoimmune disorders, with an initial focus on mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis. Rather than inhibiting a single immune pathway, SFA-002 exerts a broad immunoregulatory effect by acting on multiple cellular mechanisms. It reduces the production of several key pro-inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-23, IL-12, IL-17, IL-10, and IFN-γ, while rebalancing the underlying autoimmune response.

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and Protagonist Therapeutics' Icotrokinra represents the first targeted oral peptide engineered to selectively inhibit the IL-23 receptor, a central driver of inflammation in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, with potential applicability across other IL-23-mediated conditions. The compound binds the IL-23 receptor with single-digit picomolar affinity and demonstrates strong, highly selective suppression of IL-23 signaling in human T cells.

Alumis' ESK-001 is a next-generation investigational TYK2 inhibitor designed to address immune dysregulation across multiple inflammatory diseases driven by cytokines such as IL-23, IL-17, and type I interferons. Its selective mechanism aims to achieve robust pathway inhibition while minimizing off-target interactions and associated adverse effects.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the psoriasis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the psoriasis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Psoriasis Market

In September 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced that the US FDA had approved TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of children aged 6 years and older who weigh at least 40 kg with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

announced that the US FDA had approved TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of children aged 6 years and older who weigh at least 40 kg with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. In September 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced new data from the Phase III ICONIC-ADVANCE 1 and 2 studies, which assessed the superiority of icotrokinra over deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

announced new data from the Phase III ICONIC-ADVANCE 1 and 2 studies, which assessed the superiority of icotrokinra over deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. In May 2025, Arcutis Biotherapeutics announced that the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology published the positive results from a pivotal Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ZORYVE foam 0.3% as a once-daily monotherapy treatment for psoriasis of the scalp and body.

announced that the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Dermatology published the positive results from a pivotal Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ZORYVE foam 0.3% as a once-daily monotherapy treatment for psoriasis of the scalp and body. In March 2025, SFA Therapeutics announced the presentation of two head-to-head preclinical studies of its oral psoriasis treatment candidate, SFA-002, at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

announced the presentation of two head-to-head preclinical studies of its oral psoriasis treatment candidate, SFA-002, at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida. In March 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim presented new post-hoc exploratory analyses from the EFFISAYIL 2 clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous SPEVIGO in patients who have generalized pustular psoriasis at the AAD Annual Meeting 2025.

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disorder characterized by the rapid buildup of skin cells, leading to thick, red, scaly patches that can be itchy, painful, or both. It occurs when the immune system mistakenly accelerates the life cycle of skin cells, causing them to accumulate on the skin's surface rather than shedding as usual. Psoriasis most commonly affects the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back, but it can appear anywhere on the body. The condition is not contagious and tends to follow a relapsing-remitting course, with periods of flare-ups and remission. In addition to skin involvement, psoriasis may be associated with systemic inflammation and comorbidities, including psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders.

Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation

The psoriasis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current psoriasis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Psoriasis is predominantly observed in adults, accounting for approximately 97% of all cases in the 7MM.

The psoriasis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Location-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Psoriasis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Psoriasis Market CAGR 1.7 % Psoriasis Market Size in 2024 USD 33.4 Billion Key Psoriasis Companies Takeda, Nimbus Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Protagonist Therapeutics, Can-Fite BioPharma, Alumis, SFA Therapeutics, Novartis, Sun Pharmaceutical, Dr Reddy's, Promius Pharma, Encore Dermatology, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Kyowa Kirin, LEO Pharma, UCB, LEO Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Organon Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol Myers Squibb, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health, MC2 Therapeutics, Almirall, and others Key Psoriasis Therapies Zasocitinib (TAK-279), Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), Piclidenoson (CF101), ESK-001, SFA-002, COSENTYX, ILUMYA/ILUMETRI, BRYHALI, SERNIVO, SKYRIZI, TREMFYA, SILIQ/KYNTHEUM/LUMICEF, CIMZIA, ENSTILAR, SPEVIGO, VTAMA, TALTZ, SOTYKTU, ZORYVE, LEXETTE, DUOBRII, WYNZORA Cream, and others

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies

Psoriasis current marketed and emerging therapies Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Psoriasis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Psoriasis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Psoriasis Market Key Insights 2 Psoriasis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of Psoriasis in 2020 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of Psoriasis in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes and Risk Factors 7.3 Locations 7.4 Types of Psoriasis 7.5 Psoriasis Pathophysiology 7.6 Psoriasis Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis in the US 8.4.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis in the US 8.4.3 Location-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis in the US 8.4.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Psoriasis 10 Marketed Psoriasis Therapies 10.1 Key Cross of Marketed Therapies 10.2 BIMZELX (bimekizumab): UCB Pharma 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Development 10.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst View 10.3 COSENTYX (secukinumab): Novartis 10.4 ILUMYA/ILUMETRI (tildrakizumab-asmn): Sun Pharmaceutical/Almirall 10.5 BRYHALI (halobetasol propionate): Bausch Health 10.6 SERNIVO (betamethasone dipropionate): Dr Reddy's/Promius Pharma/Encore Dermatology 10.7 SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa): AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim 10.8 TREMFYA (guselkumab): Johnson & Johnson 10.9 SILIQ/KYNTHEUM/LUMICEF (brodalumab): AstraZeneca/Bausch Health/Kyowa Kirin/LEO Pharma 10.10 CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol): UCB 10.11 ENSTILAR (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate): LEO Pharma 10.12 SPEVIGO (spesolimab-sbzo): Boehringer Ingelheim 10.13 VTAMA (tapinarof): Organon Pharmaceuticals 10.14 TALTZ (ixekizumab): Eli Lilly and Company 10.15 SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib): Bristol Myers Squibb 10.16 ZORYVE (roflumilast): Arcutis Biotherapeutics 10.17 LEXETTE (Halobetasol Propionate Foam 0.05%): Mayne Pharma 10.18 DUOBRII (Halobetasol Propionate and Tazarotene Lotion): Bausch Health 10.19 WYNZORA Cream (calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate): MC2 Therapeutics/Almirall 11 Emerging Psoriasis Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Zasocitinib (TAK-279): Takeda/Nimbus Therapeutics 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activity 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst View 11.3 Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine and Protagonist Therapeutics 11.4 Piclidenoson (CF101): Can-Fite BioPharma 11.5 ESK-001: Alumis 11.6 SFA-002: SFA Therapeutics 12 Psoriasis Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Psoriasis Market Outlook 12.3 Key Psoriasis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4 Conjoint Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Psoriasis in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Psoriasis by Therapies in 7MM 12.7 United States Psoriasis Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Psoriasis in the United States 12.7.2 Market Size of Psoriasis by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the United Kingdom Psoriasis Market Size 12.9 Japan Psoriasis Market Size 13 Psoriasis Market Unmet Needs 14 Psoriasis Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on Psoriasis 16 Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Psoriasis 17 Bibliography 18 Psoriasis Market Report Methodology

