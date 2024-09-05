Tencent Unveils New AI Upgrades, Proprietary Innovations, and Global Solutions

New tools aim to empower enterprises to achieve new growth with digital-driven efficiency, capitalize on emerging trends and expand globally

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from September 5-6, saw the unveiling of a slew of Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings, proprietary innovations, and global solutions for enterprises to advance their digital transformation efforts.

Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of the Cloud and Smart Industries Group (CSIG), highlighted the strong drive for new growth among enterprises. "Many enterprises are looking for breakthroughs in their business models. By harnessing digitalization to boost efficiency, capitalizing on emerging trends, and expanding their global footprint, they can unlock new levels of growth and innovation."

Tencent introduced several product suite upgrades to support the AI and digitalization goals of its partners and enterprises, including a full suite of computing, storage, and networking solutions known as "AI Infra", designed to optimize infrastructure as companies embrace large model development and training. Also unveiled was Tencent Hunyuan Turbo – a model service based on the Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture. Tencent Hunyuan Turbo has doubled training efficiency and reduced inference costs by 50%.

Presently, Hunyuan proprietary foundation model – first unveiled in September 2023 – has been integrated into over 700 Tencent internal products, with over half of Tencent's programmers using Hunyuan AI Coding Assistant to enhance their productivity by 40%.

State-of-the-art AI offerings for global enterprises

In the international market, Tencent Cloud is scaling up its investments and resources to collaborate with clients and partners in its mission to 'Innovate, Connect, and Globalize'.

In addition to introducing a new suite of AI and model training products and services in China, Tencent Cloud International unveiled a groundbreaking palm verification technology and an accompanying ecosystem plan in the overseas market to drive broader adoption of secure, AI-enabled identity authentication.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International noted that Tencent Cloud's Palm Verification solution has been globally piloted and is used by leading enterprises, including Indonesia's largest mobile internet provider, Telkomsel, to support diverse applications from payment systems to security access management.

Yeung added, "The Palm Verification Ecosystem Plan packages our technology into a versatile model kit, enabling global partners to quickly adopt and integrate this world-class technology for market deployment. This initiative empowers our partners to innovate and apply this technology across diverse business scenarios worldwide."

Also at the event, several other AI-enabled products were unveiled for the overseas market, including the Knowledge Engine Platform, Digital Human, e-KYC and more, to empower enterprises in the AI era.

Global expansion gathers pace with key growth markets, strategic partnership

With the launch of these AI-powered offerings, Tencent Cloud's international business is set for continued growth, up and over the 10,000 businesses in 30 industries across 80+ markets and regions that it currently serves.

Over the past three years, Tencent Cloud has achieved consistent double-digit growth in the international market, establishing a strong presence in Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, with the Asia Pacific region seeing at least 50% year-on-year growth.

Tong shared that the growth is fueled by demand for Tencent Cloud's unique ecosystem capabilities, world-class media technology services, and strong global infrastructure. "Enterprises in telecom, media, and public services leverage our flagship solutions, like the Mini Program platform, Real-Time Communication, Live-streaming, and Media solutions to transform operations and improve customer experience."

Tencent Cloud also has a proven track record in supporting businesses in their global expansion, having helped many Fortune 500 companies, including AstraZeneca, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Walmart China, to successfully expand their presence in mainland China and globally.

Also at the event, Tencent Cloud International announced major partnerships with several companies, namely Aladdin Cybersecurity, Avatara, MFEC Public Company, Siemens, S.M.A.R.T Entrepreneurship Club, UnionCloud, and others to explore new opportunities in AI, particularly in Digital Human solutions. These companies are now part of Tencent Cloud's Global Partner Ecosystem – a key driver of Tencent Cloud's international business – which has grown to 11,000 partners, contributing to 80% of revenue outside China.

In a bid to better serve the growing ecosystem of global partners and clients, Tencent Cloud has also established a global network of nine technical support centers across Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the USA, and Germany, all of which will be providing round-the-clock technical service and support.

