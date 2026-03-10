Tencent Cloud Unveils AI-Powered Gaming Solutions at GDC 2026, Transforming Connection, Creation, and Security for the Future of Games

The Latest GVoice Brings Revolutionary Upgrade to In-Game Player Journey and Immersion

SAN FRANCISCO , March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Game Developer's Conference (GDC) 2026, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, electrified GDC 2026 with AI‑powered breakthroughs for the games industry, introducing a new wave of AI-powered solutions set to redefine how games are developed, played, and protected. From intelligent in-game communication to next-gen security, these innovations are shaping the future of gaming by connecting players, streamlining development, and raising the bar for immersive experiences.

Positioned as a leader in "Omdia Market Radar: Cloud Platforms for Games – 2025" report, Tencent Cloud is leveraging decades of gaming expertise to empower developers around the world. The company is now extending that deep industry expertise through a new generation of AI-driven solutions.

Tencent Games GVoice: AI for Intelligent Connection

Leading the charge is Tencent Cloud's flagship, newly upgraded Game Multimedia Engagement Solution (GMES), formerly known as the Game Multimedia Engine (GME), which signifies a strategic expansion into an integrated, AI-fueled suite that powers the entire game lifecycle. The first taste of this future is GVoice, an upgrade that intelligently connects billions of players across the globe.

Building on clear, smooth, and real-time in-game interaction capabilities, GVoice integrates cutting-edge AI technology to introduce a wealth of game-changing features:

AI-Enhanced Voice: Provides AI real-time conversation features with built-in Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), interruption handling, and directional voice pickup to ensure accurate and crystal-clear voice input. As a high-performance voice gateway, it enables developers to seamlessly connect with LLMs and TTS to create innovative gameplay such as "AI Teammates" and immersive conversational experiences.

Provides AI real-time conversation features with built-in Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), interruption handling, and directional voice pickup to ensure accurate and crystal-clear voice input. As a high-performance voice gateway, it enables developers to seamlessly connect with LLMs and TTS to create innovative gameplay such as "AI Teammates" and immersive conversational experiences. Magic Voice : Next-generation AI voice-changing technology powered by the GVoice AI voice engine, allowing players to effortlessly change their voice, express personality, break the ice, and communicate naturally during team play.

: Next-generation AI voice-changing technology powered by the GVoice AI voice engine, allowing players to effortlessly change their voice, express personality, break the ice, and communicate naturally during team play. Real-Time Translation: Enables seamless global collaboration by providing instantaneous, borderless translation, making cross-region teamwork smooth and effortless.

Shichuan Liu, Director of Game Solutions at Tencent Cloud, said, "Games today are more than entertainment—they are vibrant communities where players connect, collaborate, and create together. As the latest upgraded solution within our GMES ecosystem, GVoice is designed to strengthen those connections, offering instant responsiveness, effortless translation across languages, and interactions that sound natural and engaging. At GDC 2026, we are showcasing how this next‑generation upgrade can reshape the very fabric of multiplayer experiences—making them richer, safer, and more inclusive—so players everywhere can strategize, celebrate, and build friendships without limits."

From casual mobile titles to massive multiplayer worlds such as PUBG MOBILE and Delta Force, GVoice supercharges communication across five continents—supporting diverse gaming scenarios and enabling players everywhere to connect, strategize, and celebrate without barriers.

AI-Powered Security: Safeguarding Every Level of the Gaming Experience

As game worlds become more dynamic and globally connected, Tencent Cloud is elevating game security and performance with holistic, AI-powered security solutions. Combining the strengths of EdgeOne and Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE), Tencent Cloud offers a multi-layered defense system designed to protect game integrity, ensure fair play, and enhance player trust—without compromising performance.

Tencent Cloud's EdgeOne unifies performance and protection to safeguard and accelerate every gaming experience. Designed to be Built around the version of "Built for Play. Spark More.", it delivers rock-solid server stability and ultra-low latency edge AI inference, boosting both game security and player immersion with lifelike NPC interactions. EdgeOne's core strength lies in its integrated AI‑Power Security and AI Compute at the Edge.

AI ‑ Powered Security Protect Content: Detect and control AI crawler traffic Stop Attacks: Reduce malicious traffic from 80% to 0.2% in real time

AI Compute at the Edge AI Inference: Run elastic, managed edge inference Edge Functions: Secure execution with 0.5ms cold start



Take Delta Force as an example, Tencent Cloud EdgeOne powers this popular title with full-link acceleration and security, protecting massive connections via Layer 4 TCP acceleration, DDoS defense and Anycast, and securing payments and accounts with Layer 7 dynamic protection.

Complementing this is ACE, Tencent Games' one-stop game defense system with over 20 years of technical accumulation, adhering to "Game On, Cheats Gone". ACE builds a full-scenario real-time anti-cheat system via AI-powered behavioral detection and scenario-oriented security architecture. Trusted by titles such as Soul Knight Prequel, ACE features a humanized closed-loop governance system and provides scalable solutions for all developers to co-build a fair global game ecosystem.

Comprehensive AI Toolkit to Streamline Content Production

During GDC 2026, Tencent also showcased its recently launched HY 3D AI creation engine, a solution that allows enterprises to generate high-quality 3D assets from a variety of multimodal inputs – including text, images and sketches – within minutes. These capabilities can be applied to major verticals including 3D asset design, digital twins, media production, advertising, e-commerce as well as 3D printing. For example, Germany's 3D AI Studio is building better tools with this solution to enable their users to create 3D content faster; Lithunia's CGTrader plans to launch a transformative generative AI workflow designed to help its global creator community to accelerate workflows; and Germany's Maxon is integrating the HY 3D model engine into its Academy Award‑winning Cinema 4D tool on iPad and desktop, with availability planned for late 2026.

Furthermore, Tencent Cloud's Agent Development Platform (ADP) is empowering the gaming industry by enabling studios to build dynamic, knowledge-driven ecosystems. By combining RAG with complex workflow automation and multi-agent collaboration, the platform unlocks powerful use cases: from providing real-time Q&A across massive studio knowledge bases to accelerating artist onboarding and streamlining compliance with production standards. This integrated approach lays solid foundation for advanced agentic capabilities in game development.

Powering Global Gaming Success

Tencent Cloud's leadership in gaming cloud solutions is reinforced by its pivotal role in supporting some of the world's most successful and widely played game titles. From PUBG MOBILE, which has surpassed one billion global downloads, to Honor of Kings, a consistent top-grossing mobile title, Tencent Cloud provides the backbone for performance at scale. The company also powers blockbuster releases from renowned developers such as Love and Deepspace, Ragnarok Online 3, Lucky Defense, Soul Knight Prequel and NetMarble etc. With millions of concurrent players connected globally, Tencent Cloud brings deep domain expertise and proven reliability to live-service games of all sizes and genres.

Guided by its brand vision—Play Well with Tencent Cloud—the company is committed to enabling gaming clients to thrive in their business through improved efficiency and scalability to achieve long-term success. Tencent Cloud equips developers with accessible, AI-powered tools to bring their creative visions to life more quickly and effectively, while delivering richer, more meaningful experiences for players around the world. Through intelligent connection, accelerated creation, and trusted security, Tencent Cloud is redefining what it means to play well—across every part of the gaming ecosystem.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

