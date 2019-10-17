Tencent collaborates with YESMILANO to boost Milan tourism from China

Tencent's expertise in Chinese consumer engagement is now being leveraged by YESMILANO, along with Milan's connection to Beijing, Shanghai and Nanjing via direct flights in two of its airports. Utilizing Tencent's innovative features, YESMILANO has launched a strategic plan to introduce the city to a broader Chinese audience – including a WeChat Official Account 'YESMILANO' that allows Chinese tourists to easily discover the city's unique attractions, such as Leonardo's Last Supper, Duomo di Milano, Teatro Alla Scala as well as its fabulous luxury shopping district. The WeChat Mini Program, which will be launched by the end of the year, will allow visitors to craft their journey in the city, discovering hidden gems, local shops and restaurants, among others. Digital Retex, European Tencent IBG Trusted Partner, was the technical enabler of the project.

The collaboration with Tencent complements Milan's strong tourism growth, with Chinese visitors making up 36 percent of the spending power made by international tourists who flock to the city, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. The city hosts some of the most vibrant companies in the creative industries (fashion, furniture design) as well as 11 universities, and boasts of a thriving cultural and culinary scene -- making it the perfect choice to host the Winter Olympics in 2026.

Poshu Yeung, Vice President of Tencent International Business Group (IBG), said, "Through the use of Tencent's technologies and platforms and by harnessing YESMILANO's local influence and network, we are pleased to be part of this project to provide the city our innovative technologies and valuable insights about the mainland Chinese consumers. We are excited about this collaboration, which will surely entice even more Chinese tourists to visit the culturally rich and spirited city, as the fashion capital of Italy gains more popularity among Chinese travelers."

Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, said, "Milan is a city with 26 centuries of history projected into the future. We invite Chinese visitors to discover the soul of our city. We aim to be remembered by Chinese visitors as the most Chinese-friendly city in Italy. Milan and the Chamber of Commerce are strongly committed in reaching that goal, as supporters of YESMILANO. We both consider this initiative as a pivotal action for the growth of Milan and its enterprises System. We are sure that WeChat will unlock all the barriers for Chinese visitors to have an incredible experience".

Launched in Shanghai by the official promotion agency of the City of Milano and Tencent IBG, with some of the city's treasured institutions, such as: Chamber of commerce of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi - the main partner of the project - Teatro alla Scala, FC Internazionale Milano and Chamber of Fashion, the collaboration aims for local merchants to have a deeper understanding of Chinese tourists' consumption behavior, to be achieved via WeChat user insights. It also aims to further strengthen Milan's tourism industry by extending the city's marketing efforts to the inbound Chinese market. Through Tencent's expertise in Chinese consumer engagement, YESMILANO can now have a wider view of Chinese visitors' consumption habits and preference, making room for more impactful marketing strategies.

With more than 1,133 million monthly active users, WeChat and Weixin provide an integrated platform that raises brand awareness among Chinese travelers. With the help of YESMILANO's influence and network in Italy, Tencent hopes to promote its services, including WeChat and Tencent Social Solution, among Chinese tourists visiting the city. It also offers options for other local stakeholders who want to open or improve their official WeChat accounts to more effectively build brand awareness.

Chinese visitors can now check out YESMILANO's official WeChat account for more information about the city, including tourist spots, various attractions, and shopping choices. Please scan the QR code with WeChat.

