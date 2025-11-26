Tencent Announces Global Launch of Hunyuan 3D Engine to Empower Creators with Advanced Creation Tools

Prior to today's global debut, Tencent's open-sourced Hunyuan 3D Models have earned worldwide acclaim and popularity among developers and creators

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent today announced the official global launch of its Hunyuan 3D creation engine, bringing next-generation AI-powered 3D modeling tools to worldwide creators. With this release, users can instantly generate high-quality 3D assets from multimodal inputs such as text descriptions, images, or sketches (Refer to Appendix). This cuts production time from days or weeks to just minutes, eliminating the complexity of traditional workflows.

Tencent’s Hunyuan 3D capabilities launches globally, enabling creators to generate commercial-grade 3D assets with multimodal inputs

In addition, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, has made the Hunyuan 3D Model API available to global enterprises. This enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate advanced 3D generation capabilities into their workflows – for use cases such as game development, e-commerce promotion, special effects for filming, advertising, social media content creation, 3D printing, and more.

Users of Tencent Hunyuan 3D Global will receive 20 free generations daily, while enterprise users plugged into the Hunyuan 3D Model API via Tencent Cloud are set to receive 200 free credits which can be used for generating 3D assets.

Hunyuan 3D Large Model leads global industry for text-to-image, video, and 3D generation

Tencent's Hunyuan 3D, an in-house developed generative AI large model, has become one of the most advanced in the Hunyuan series. Since the release of several open-sourced 3D models in November 2024, it has surpassed 3 million community downloads on Hugging Face, earning recognition as one of the world's most popular 3D open-source models among developers, creators and the open-sourced community globally.

The Hunyuan 3D series has since evolved through multiple iterations, each improving generation quality and modeling accuracy. Today, models such as Hunyuan 3D 3.0 focuses on high-quality asset production for objects, while specialized Hunyuan3D World models are designed to help construct large scale interactive environments that users can roam in, opening new creative possibilities in in gaming, virtual reality and digital content creation.

More than 150 enterprises in Mainland China have integrated Tencent Hunyuan 3D Model through Tencent Cloud, including globally renowned real-time 3D engine company Unity China, leading consumer-grade 3D printing company Bambu Lab, and China's largest AI content creation platform Liblib, among others.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted marketing services helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832048/3D.jpg