Tencent Cloud Ranks #1 in the "Communications Platform as a Service" Market in China by Revenue for 2021

HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that Tencent has the largest market share and over 100% of year-on-year growth for "Communications Platform as a Service" (CPaaS) in China. This ranking is from the 2022 Gartner® report "Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2021".

As a cloud solution that features a range of functions such as instant messaging, audio and video calls, CPaaS has become an important digitalization tool that helps enterprises improve their operational efficiency internally and optimize customer experience externally.

According to Gartner's Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service, among all enterprise software across the globe, the market growth rate of CPaaS is the highest, and it is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 30% through 2025. Meanwhile, the number of enterprises using CPaaS products to enhance their digital competitiveness will surge from 20% in 2020 to 95% in 2025.

With more than 20 years of technological foundation, insights and experience in applications such as QQ and Weixin, Tencent Cloud has developed an industry-leading CPaaS product matrix.

Instant Messaging (IM)

Tencent Cloud Instant Messaging (IM), currently serving over 100,000 customers worldwide with over 200 million daily active users, integrates diverse messaging capabilities such as one-to-one chat, group chat, chat room, and system notification into its SDKs and UIkit components for various platforms to help enterprises develop business quickly.

Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC)

Featuring leading advantages in key technological development such as ultra-high-definition, ultra-low latency, and large-scale interaction, TRTC supports the rapid growth and development of applications such as Tencent Meeting/ VooV Meeting and WeSing and has served more than 5,000 monthly active customers across different industries worldwide. Tencent Cloud's million-square-meter ultra-large-scale architecture technology won China Patent Gold Award, the most prestigious award in the intellectual property segment in China.

Leveraging the above CPaaS capabilities and Tencent Cloud's extensive content delivery network with over 2,800 global acceleration nodes across more than 70 countries and regions, Tencent Cloud will continue to explore the in-depth integration of digital technologies with the real economy in the government affairs, corporate services, finance, industrial sector, transportation, and e-commerce segments, assisting more enterprises to pursue digital transformation and enhancement.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud