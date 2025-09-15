Temu Opens Platform to Local Sellers in Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global online marketplace, announced it is opening its platform to local sellers in Switzerland, offering Swiss businesses a new sales channel to expand their reach, while giving shoppers more choice and faster delivery.

During the initial period, sellers on Temu are first able to list and fulfill orders for consumers within Switzerland, before extending the service to other markets. Temu will provide sellers with tailored onboarding support.

By welcoming local businesses, Temu aims to create new opportunities for Swiss sellers and give consumers access to products that better reflect local needs and tastes. The company expects that up to 80% of its European sales will eventually come from local sellers and fulfillment within the region.

"With our local-to-local initiative, we aim to create new growth opportunities for Swiss businesses, while giving consumers access to a wider selection of affordable, quality products with faster delivery," said a Temu spokesperson.

A recent Ipsos global consumer survey found that Temu users worldwide report average savings of 24% on their purchases, with 80% saying the platform offers strong value for money.

More information for interested sellers is available via the seller portal: https://ch.seller.temu.com/

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

